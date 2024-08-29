© 2024 New England Public Media

Police fatally shoot man on Piscataqua Bridge; I-95 reopened

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris
Published August 29, 2024 at 9:58 AM EDT
The Piscataqua River Bridge carries Interstate 95 over the Piscataqua River between Portsmouth, NH, and Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Piscataqua River Bridge carries Interstate 95 over the Piscataqua River between Portsmouth, NH, and Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

As of 9:55 this morning the Piscataqua Bridge has reopened in both directions.

Police shot and killed a man on the Piscataqua River Bridge early this morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office says the man allegedly killed a woman in Troy overnight and then drove to the bridge on the New Hampshire border with Maine.

Police engaged with the man on the bridge where the incident ended with officers shooting and killing him. The Maine Attorney General's office is investigating the police shooting.

Officers also found an 8-year-old child fatally shot in the man's car. Authorities are actively investigating the incident and say there is no threat to the general public.

The I-95 bridge was closed in both directions for hours because of the investigation.

Editor's note: this story will be updated as more information is made available.

Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

