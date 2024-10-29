Biden's apology to Indigenous community seen as a crucial first step

Autumn Rose Williams remembered her great-grandmother as a vivacious woman who loved to joke around, spend time with her family and cook really good food.

Williams is a member of the Shinnecock Tribal Nation. She said her great-grandmother, Sarah Lee Randall and aunt, Thelma Pauline Terry, attended the Thomas Indian School in upstate New York.

“My Nana is my direct connection to the boarding school era,” Williams said. “But that's not all of who she was. She was a woman who taught me how to live life, who taught me traditional Shinnecock dishes, who taught me who my family is and how to be in a family and to love each other.”

At the time, the school was also known as the Thomas Asylum of Orphan and Destitute Indian Children. But Williams said that’s not a word she would use to describe her great-grandmother. Instead, she remembers her as a funny mother of 11 children who loved jazz and playing cards.

“I'm going to be honest, I don't know exactly what her experience was there because that wasn't something that was very talked about,” Williams said. “And things she would talk about when she talked about, like being in upstate New York, would be like playing in the woods with one of her Seneca friends, you know. I think that that says a lot in itself, that that was something that didn't want to be talked about.”

The federal government ran boarding schools for Indigenous children meant to “civilize” and “Christianize” them. Thousands of children were forced to leave their homes to attend residential schools for a century — from the 1860s until the late 1960s.

Children endured physical punishment and forced labor and were stripped of their culture. Native American children were often forbidden from speaking their native language or practicing aspects of their culture. They were often mistreated and poorly fed. Several died, and their bodies were never returned home.

In July, the Department of Interior released an investigative report on the schools. It found that 19,000 children were sent away, and nearly 1,000 died while attending the schools.

President Joe Biden visited the Gila River Indian Community outside of Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 25 to formally apologize. This was the first time a U.S. president acknowledged and apologized for the abuse.

“The federal government has never, never formally apologized for what happened until today. I formally apologize as President of the United States of America for what we did,” Biden said.

Williams said that recognizing what happened at the boarding school is long overdue. Williams said an apology is a good starting point, but it's only the first step in healing. She said an apology is just words if there's no action put behind it.

“It brings a mix of emotions, honestly, and I think that it is a good start, and I would hope that the administration looks to each and every community that was affected to really talk to them about how they need to be moved forward.”

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler joined Biden and Secretary Deb Haaland at the ceremony held at the Gila River Indian Reservation. In a statement released, Butler said he spoke with Biden, Haaland and other tribal leaders about the impact of boarding schools on Indigenous communities today. They spoke about federal policies still impacting Tribal Nations and the importance of strengthening government-to-government relationships.

“It was the honor of a lifetime to be invited by President Biden to join him personally for this historic moment,” Butler said. “His administration’s commitment to Indian Country is truly unprecedented, and his respect for our sovereignty has been unwavering throughout his career. The president’s apology is a necessary step toward healing the deep wounds left by a dark chapter in our nation’s history and signals a shared commitment to truth and reconciliation.”

Butler called Biden’s apology a significant milestone, but said sustained efforts to address past injustices are essential. He called for investments in Native education, health care, cultural revitalization, mental health services and economic development to support the Indigenous community.

The boarding school era in the U.S. continues to affect generations. Williams said each boarding school had different effects on the indigenous community. Each tribe experienced schools differently and required different needs.

“There was a whole slew of things that happened to really take away that identity and that sense of who you are and strip that away,” Williams said.

Williams said it is important that people acknowledge the strength of Indigenous people and how they contributed to the fabric of America. She is grateful that her Nana had the choice to be able to pass whatever aspects of her culture or life experiences she wanted to share.

“I think that is a beautiful thing to be able to pass on. And no matter what happens in life you have the choice to pass, whatever it is you want to pass on about your culture,” Williams said. “I'm just blessed to be able to get that from my Nana.”