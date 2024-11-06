© 2024 New England Public Media

More Vermonters voted for Trump in 2024 than in either previous election

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors,
April McCullum
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:32 PM EST

More Vermonters voted for Donald Trump in 2024 than in the previous two elections he ran in, according to unofficial election results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office.

While Vice President Kamala Harris easily won the Green Mountain State’s three electoral votes Tuesday night, the data shows that Trump’s appeal increased each year that he was on the ballot in Vermont.

There were 6,645 more ballots cast for Trump this year, compared to the 2020 election. And this year, the Democratic candidate, Harris, received 7,131 fewer votes than President Joe Biden did in 2020.

The parts of the state supporting Trump have remained steady, with notable concentrations along the state's northern border and in Rutland County. Trump won nearly all the towns in Essex County, the state’s least populous region. East Haven went for Harris, while in Lemington there was a tie as both Trump and Harris got 25 votes.

Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public's public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
April McCullum
