PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Debris burning ban extended for four southern Vermont counties

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published November 11, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST
A coin-operated viewer at a railing overlooking a vast expanse
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
The view from Hogback Mountain Country Store in Marlboro on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. A debris burning ban remains in effect for Windham County and three other counties through Nov. 18.

The state on Monday extended a ban on burning debris in southern Vermont due to continuous dry conditions.

The order goes through Nov. 18 and includes Bennington, Rutland, Windham and Windsor counties.

Parts of southern Vermont were facing moderate drought conditions as of last week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, leading to increased risk of wildfire. This region has also been experiencing high winds.

The state's debris burning ban was lifted in all other parts of the state Monday. State officials say people should always contact a local fire warden and get a burn permit prior to conducting any open burning.

