Snow guns are blasting at Killington as the resort prepares for women's World Cup

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST
Sunset glows over a lightly snowcapped mountain top.
Killington Resort
/
Courtesy
Killington Ski Resort began snowmaking in earnest this past weekend as temperatures dipped low enough. Greg Gleason, the resort's snowmaking manager says they need to cover Superstar lift with four feet of snow by Nov. 21 to get approved to host the upcoming Stifel Killington Cup races.

Cold temperatures are being put to good use at Killington Ski Resort, which is gearing up to host the top female ski racers from 21 countries in the Stifel Killington Cup over Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to watch crowd favorites like Mikaela Shiffrin, Lara Gut-Behrami and former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan slice through slalom and giant slalom courses at break neck speeds.

Greg Gleason, Killington resort’s snowmaking manager, said Superstar, the race trail, needs at least four feet of snow by Nov. 21 to greenlight the competition.

Reached Tuesday, he said he was optimistic it would happen because of the recent cold snap.

“We got temps early this morning so the crews been out since about 7:30 and we’re firing up guns as we speak —250 of them," Gleason said.

Snowmaking guns work on a ski run under blue and cloudy skies
Killington Resort
This photo was taken on the first day of snowmaking last weekend. Killington is now in a mad dash to take advantage of every cold day to cover Superstar trail and others with snow ahead of the women's world cup races Thanksgiving weekend.

On a 20 degree day, with all their guns deployed, Gleason said the resort can cover two acres with one foot of snow per hour.

"When the wind is calm and quite cold, you cannot see the trail," he said. "It’s a whiteout.”

Gleason said new snowmaking guns and continued cold temperatures this week will make his job easier and allow the resort to expand the number of trails it usually opens at the start the season.

More from Grist: Greener snowmaking is helping ski resorts weather climate change

Local business owners say the race is a great way to start the season. Kelly Blair of Peak Performance Ski Shop said the competition is a huge economic driver for the region.

“We see a large increase in the people that are coming through the store," she said. "They want to get a little piece of Killington, and they spend time in the restaurants and the stores and have fun and get to see the area."

She says the international exposure from the event lasts well beyond the weekend and all season. She says visitors will want to see the trail where Shiffrin and the other racers competed.

"Superstar's like the big hit. It's the most visible as you're driving up the access road, and they want to go ski it," Blair said. "You can see it from our store. So it's a kind of inspiration all the time for skiers as they drive up, especially young racers."

This will be the eighth time Killington has hosted the international competition. You can find more information on the races and about how to get tickets here.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.

Corrected: November 13, 2024 at 1:50 PM EST
A previous version of this story said the Stifel Killington Cup is the only women's World Cup event slated for the U.S. this season. In fact, events are also scheduled in Colorado and Idaho.
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I'm looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
