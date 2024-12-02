NEPM Holiday Programming 2024

New York Philharmonic: Handel's Messiah

Listen Saturday, Dec 14 at 5 p.m. on Classical NEPM

Ton Koopman leads the New York Philharmonic in Handel's Messiah featuring Sunhae Im, soprano; Andreas Scholl, countertenor; Jörg Dürmüller, tenor; Detlef Roth, baritone and the Westminster Symphonic Choir, chorus, Joe Miller, director.

Joy — Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Watch Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 9:30 p.m. on NEPM TV

Broadway star Michael Maliakel and beloved actress Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey) inspire in this holiday special that weaves Christmas classics with the story of Victor Hugo to show that opening our hearts to all is the true meaning of the season.

Too Hot to Handel: The Gospel Messiah

Watch Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV

Handel’s 18th-century masterpiece “The Messiah” is reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop and colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson. Handel’s arias, choruses, and orchestration are infused with Gospel, Jazz, and R&B, creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this seasonal favorite. “Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah” has been seen regularly across the United States since its premiere in New York in 1993. This performance in front of nearly 5,000 people at London’s Royal Albert Hall marks its European premiere.

Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration

Listen Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

Pianist Christian Sands shares music and memories from his new holiday record Christmas Stories. We’ll hear tales of his childhood in snowy New England, the ultimate Christmas party music, and a Jazz Night exclusive track. Hosted by Christian McBride.

A Jazz Piano Christmas

Listen Friday, Dec 20 at 11 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

The Kennedy Center and NPR present jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. The spotlight is on remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa — whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene — in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

Listen Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. on Classical NEPM

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

Listen Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. on Classical NEPM

Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH.

Festivo Alt.Latino with Cantigas

Listen Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

NPR Music's Alt.Latino presents the Festivo Alt.Latino — a special holiday concert featuring the 20-piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and trans-formative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

Watch Monday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Much loved home cook Dame Mary Berry travels to her mother’s homeland, Scotland, for a magical winter break. Inspired by her own family holidays, she cooks up an array of sumptuous dishes. She’s joined by friends Andy Murray, Iain Stirling and Emeli Sandé to cook indulgent Christmas dishes that can be enjoyed anytime over the holidays.

Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Watch Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. Friends and Chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti join her to share favorite festive recipes from their heritage and Mary and TV host Rylan try and convert some kids to Brussels sprouts.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Listen Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. on Classical NEPM

Share in the beloved live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

Listen Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk — these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary. Followed by Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites at 2 p.m., and Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites at 3 p.m.

Hanukkah Lights 2024

Listen Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

This NPR favorite returns with some of our favorite stories from the archives. We’ll hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans and “Geek Week by Rebecca O’Connell.

Candles Burning Brightly

Listen Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on Classical NEPM

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2024

Watch Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV

It’s Christmas 1969 and the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to. The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of color and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Listen Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

New York Philharmonic Winter Special

Listen Saturday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. on Classical NEPM

The New York Philharmonic take you on a joyous journey through the Winter holidays with recordings of classic performances conducted by Leonard Bernstein, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Meta, and many others.

Next at The Kennedy Center

Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year's Eve special. She will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night.

Toast of the Nation

Listen Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

Toast of the Nation is the perfect complement to your New Year’s Eve celebration. Ring in the New Year with this festive jazz party, hosted by Christian McBride.

From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2025

Listen Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. on Classical NEPM

Watch Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV

The ever-popular annual live New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. The radio broadcast is hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins. The TV broadcast from Great Performances is hosted by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.