NEPM Holiday Programming 2024
New York Philharmonic: Handel's Messiah
Listen Saturday, Dec 14 at 5 p.m. on Classical NEPM
Ton Koopman leads the New York Philharmonic in Handel's Messiah featuring Sunhae Im, soprano; Andreas Scholl, countertenor; Jörg Dürmüller, tenor; Detlef Roth, baritone and the Westminster Symphonic Choir, chorus, Joe Miller, director.
Joy — Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Watch Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 9:30 p.m. on NEPM TV
Broadway star Michael Maliakel and beloved actress Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey) inspire in this holiday special that weaves Christmas classics with the story of Victor Hugo to show that opening our hearts to all is the true meaning of the season.
Too Hot to Handel: The Gospel Messiah
Watch Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV
Handel’s 18th-century masterpiece “The Messiah” is reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop and colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson. Handel’s arias, choruses, and orchestration are infused with Gospel, Jazz, and R&B, creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this seasonal favorite. “Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah” has been seen regularly across the United States since its premiere in New York in 1993. This performance in front of nearly 5,000 people at London’s Royal Albert Hall marks its European premiere.
Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration
Listen Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM
Pianist Christian Sands shares music and memories from his new holiday record Christmas Stories. We’ll hear tales of his childhood in snowy New England, the ultimate Christmas party music, and a Jazz Night exclusive track. Hosted by Christian McBride.
A Jazz Piano Christmas
Listen Friday, Dec 20 at 11 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM
The Kennedy Center and NPR present jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. The spotlight is on remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa — whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene — in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras.
Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs
Listen Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. on Classical NEPM
One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.
A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico
Listen Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. on Classical NEPM
Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH.
Festivo Alt.Latino with Cantigas
Listen Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM
NPR Music's Alt.Latino presents the Festivo Alt.Latino — a special holiday concert featuring the 20-piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and trans-formative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.
Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
Watch Monday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV
Much loved home cook Dame Mary Berry travels to her mother’s homeland, Scotland, for a magical winter break. Inspired by her own family holidays, she cooks up an array of sumptuous dishes. She’s joined by friends Andy Murray, Iain Stirling and Emeli Sandé to cook indulgent Christmas dishes that can be enjoyed anytime over the holidays.
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Watch Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV
Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. Friends and Chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti join her to share favorite festive recipes from their heritage and Mary and TV host Rylan try and convert some kids to Brussels sprouts.
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
Listen Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. on Classical NEPM
Share in the beloved live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.
Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites
Listen Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM
This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk — these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary. Followed by Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites at 2 p.m., and Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites at 3 p.m.
Hanukkah Lights 2024
Listen Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM
This NPR favorite returns with some of our favorite stories from the archives. We’ll hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans and “Geek Week by Rebecca O’Connell.
Candles Burning Brightly
Listen Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on Classical NEPM
A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.
Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2024
Watch Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV
It’s Christmas 1969 and the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to. The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of color and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.
The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special
Listen Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM
Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.
New York Philharmonic Winter Special
Listen Saturday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. on Classical NEPM
The New York Philharmonic take you on a joyous journey through the Winter holidays with recordings of classic performances conducted by Leonard Bernstein, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Meta, and many others.
Next at The Kennedy Center
Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends
Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year's Eve special. She will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night.
Toast of the Nation
Listen Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM
Toast of the Nation is the perfect complement to your New Year’s Eve celebration. Ring in the New Year with this festive jazz party, hosted by Christian McBride.
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2025
Listen Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. on Classical NEPM
Watch Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV
The ever-popular annual live New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. The radio broadcast is hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins. The TV broadcast from Great Performances is hosted by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.