L.L. Bean announces employee layoffs for second time this year

L.L. Bean has announced another round of layoffs.

The Freeport-based retailer said 50-75 employees will be affected, or about 3% of the company's Maine workforce.

"As the company continues to evaluate the fluctuating retail landscape and adapt our organizational design to enable long-term growth, we will implement a small, focused workforce reduction to better align resources with company goals and objectives," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Some of the departures are voluntary, and affected employees will receive severance packages and outplacement services, the spokesperson added.

This is the second time this year that L.L. Bean has announced layoffs. In April, the company let employees go as it reduced hours at its call center.