Hiring freeze is lifted for seasonal staff at Acadia National Park

Layoffs and a federal hiring freeze for national parks across the country have cast confusion over Acadia National Park's approaching summer season.

On Friday, eight full time employees responsible for fee collection and trail maintenance were laid off. And 35 seasonal employees who had received job offers for this coming summer had their offers rescinded.

But now, the park is getting a partial reprieve: Friends of Acadia reports that the hiring freeze on seasonal employees has been revoked.

Eric Stiles, President of Friends of Acadia, said Acadia National Park brings in $12 million annually in entrance fees. The park's presence brings in $685 million, and supports some 6,600 associated jobs in Downeast Maine.

"It's really important. There's a lot at stake here, and we have to be careful that in our efforts to reshape government, that we don't cook the golden goose,” Stiles said.

Stiles said it's currently unclear if the laid off employees will get their jobs back, or how long it will take to staff seasonal jobs. He said the hiring process can take up to six months; employees have be hired through NPS and undergo federal background checks.

He worries the delay could cost the park in the long run. Annual park budgets are based on yearly revenue, so if the park underperforms as a result of hiring confusion this year, Stiles said, they could receive even less federal funding in years to come.