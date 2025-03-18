© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canada-Maine border crossings tumble as Trump imposes tariffs, floats annexation

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published March 18, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
Flags for Vermont, Canada and Quebec fly at Stanstead College in Quebec on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Flags for Vermont, Canada and Quebec fly at Stanstead College in Quebec on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

There were 30,000 fewer travelers crossing the Canadian border into Maine in February compared to the same month last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

The one-month snapshot is part of a larger drop in northern border crossings following President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs and his rhetoric about annexing Canada.

The CBP data show half a million fewer land crossings from Canada into the U.S. in February compared to the same period last year. The timing coincides with the president's plan to assess 25% tariffs on U.S. companies importing Canadian goods and services, as well as his desire to annex Canada and make it the 51st state.

His rhetoric has stoked a nationalist response from Canadian leaders and residents with vows to avoid travel to U.S. vacation spots, including Maine.

While Canadian visitors account for about 5% of Maine's winter tourism, officials here are watching for signs the busier summer season might be affected.

Maine Office of Tourism director Carolann Ouellette says the state is still marketing to Canadian travelers and hopes that the state's friendly relationship with its northern neighbors will help mitigate any political and economic disputes.

"We, naturally, are really concerned about everything that might dissuade Canadian visitors from coming to Maine. We certainly want to support the industry and make the experience as seamless and easy and simple and welcoming for Canadians," she says.

Ouellette says the tourism office currently has no plans to adjust the campaign's messaging to address bilateral tensions.
Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler