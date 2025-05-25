© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Supermarket Brands

By Will Shortz
Published May 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
NPR

On-air challenge

I'm going to give you some words. For each one, change one letter to get the brand name of something you might buy at a supermarket.

Ex. BOUNCY (paper towels)  -->  BOUNTY

1. SPRITZ (soft drink)

2. CRUST (toothpaste)

3. ACRID (deodorant)

4. SCORE (mouthwash)

5. WICKS (cough and cold medicine)

6. SPITTLES (candy)

7. ALIVE (pain relief)

8. ANVIL (pain refief)

9. ELDERS (glue)

10. TOAST (soap)

11. WINDER (glass cleaner)

12. GLARE (air freshener)

13. PIXIE (disposable tableware)

14. SKIMPY (peanut butter)

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Name a popular magazine. Rearrange its letters. Then add an O at the end and you'll name a prominent subject in this magazine's new issue. What magazine is it? Hint: You don't need to read this magazine in order to guess the answer.

Challenge answer

People Magazine

Winner

Maureen Perrotte of Ravena, New York.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Ed Pegg Jr. The onetime country duo "Montgomery Gentry" and the classic song "Go on With the Wedding" have a very unusual wordplay property in common. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, May 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).