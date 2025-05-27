5 shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, police say

A shooting at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon has left five people injured, the authorities said.

No fatalities were reported.

Police were called to the mall around 4:40 p.m. following a report of a disturbance. Officers found "several" people with gunshot wounds in the central area of the mall.

Victims were transported to local hospitals.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Waterbury police and Connecticut State Police are at the main entrance of the Brass Mill Center after a shooting on May 27.

The shooter was not in custody as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said there was no immediate threat to the public.

"We do not believe this was a random act of violence," said Fernando Spagnolo, the Waterbury police chief. "We believe this started as a conflict and it escalated."

Waterbury police say they're working with various law enforcement agencies; state police said they have units at the scene to assist Waterbury police.

An investigation was underway Tuesday evening as officials gathered video and digital evidence, while others searched the mall store by store.

Spagnolo said that mall staff and guests did "an incredible job" in keeping themselves safe and mitigated "what could have been a really bad incident."

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Mall employees May Gunn and her sister, Nettie, right, wait for a ride home at the scene of a shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on May 27.

“It was really amazing to watch people in this time of crisis to keep cool heads and follow plans and shelter in place,” he said.

Spagnolo added: "These acts occur, unfortunately, it's the society we live in at times."

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday night he was grateful to law enforcement, “who acted swiftly,” and that “hearts break” for the Waterbury community and those affected by the shooting.

Lamont noted that the mall is “a place where everyone should feel safe.”

Connecticut Public's Eric Aasen and Jim Haddadin contributed to this report.