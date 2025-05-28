© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What U.S. Steel-Nippon deal means for American steel

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

A new partnership between United States Steel Corp. and Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp. announced last week will help keep the firm and the industry alive in America.

New details have emerged in recent days, including the fact that the U.S. government will have heavy involvement and veto powers.

For more on the government’s involvement and what that means for steel in America, host Scott Tong turns to Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom