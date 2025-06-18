What it's like in Iran as the conflict with Israel continues

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now we have a view from inside Iran. Setareh Sadeqi is an assistant professor at the University of Tehran's Faculty of World Studies. And as you would expect, the perspective you're about to hear is radically different than what you would hear outside her country. We reached Sadeqi earlier today in Isfahan, a city that has a nuclear facility that has been hit in recent days by Israeli airstrikes.

What have your last few days been like?

SETAREH SADEQI: Well, it's been following the news and calling families and friends and checking on them to make sure they're safe. It's been stressful, but we're holding up. And we're checking on each other and we're giving each other hopes and strengthening each other so to go through this and to come out of it victorious, as Iran has always done.

INSKEEP: We are, of course, talking with anybody we can find across Iran, at this moment. And I was exchanging messages yesterday with a man who lives in Tehran - the capital - who fled to another city, as a lot of people are in Tehran.

SADEQI: Just a few minutes ago, I was talking to a colleague who has a 2-year-old, and I was telling her, don't you think it's safer to just move outside Tehran and go somewhere? And she was telling me that this is her home, and she wants to stay here. And - so it's mixed feelings, and a lot of people have chosen to stay in their houses. You see even the younger generation posting videos of themselves from Tehran. The people that were probably part of the protests back three years ago, they're posting pictures of themselves and saying that they are from Tehran. They want to stay there, and they want to protect our country.

INSKEEP: I want to clarify what you just said there when you talked about the protests three years ago. At that time, a lot of people were protesting against the rules for dress for women, protesting against the death of a young woman in police custody. And you're saying that you believe some of those people are on the side of the government in this situation. Is that what you're telling me?

SADEQI: Well, it's not the side of the government only. It's the side of Iran because Israel is not attacking the Islamic Republic. Israel is attacking Iran and plus 90 million nation, and they understand that. When you kill civilians while they're sleeping in their houses and apartments, while they're walking down the streets, then people will start to realize that you do not care about them.

INSKEEP: I guess we should mention, Israel has accused Iran of having a secret nuclear weapons program. That's their justification for this attack. Iran has always denied that it is seeking a nuclear weapon. Setting aside the competing claims, what do you think of the idea of your country having a nuclear weapon?

SADEQI: Well, Israel has been saying for about 20 years, at least, that Iran is one month away from possessing a nuclear weapon. While I totally disagree with nuclear weapons, I think if Israel, Pakistan, India, the U.S., France and other countries have the right to have nuclear weapons, then any other country should also have it, and Iran doesn't have one. So if there is any threat of nuclear weapons or the using of nuclear weapons, it's definitely the Israeli regime.

INSKEEP: When Israel accuses Iran of being a short period of time away from a nuclear weapon - which they have said for many years - what is typically being discussed there is the breakout time, the idea being that if Iran went for a nuclear weapon, if they started to go for a nuclear weapon, they would be able to do it in that period of time. When you talk about who is attacking whom, I suppose people will want to mention that since 1979, Iran has called for the elimination of Israel and has battled Israel through proxy groups in a variety of different ways. Do you see Iran as being entirely innocent here?

SADEQI: Of course, I'm - I see Iran as entirely being innocent here because Iran has been threatened by Israel. So far, whatever Iran has done has been - and for deterrence. Iran has never started a war. And you're saying that Iran has called for the elimination of the state of Israel. Iran has never called for the elimination of a people, but an occupying regime that has stolen land from people and has been colonial project of the Zionist entity has been called for responsibility for the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and Lebanese by many people, including international community. So I think it's ludicrous to think that Iran - which has not done any of those things - is a threat and wants to eliminate another, quote-unquote, "country."

INSKEEP: The United States government seems to be weighing whether and how to be involved in this war. What message, if any, would you send to Americans who are following this conflict?

SADEQI: I think it's important to remind American citizens that there is normal life going on in Tehran, and these policies affect ordinary people. And when war starts, it does not distinguish between pro-government and anti-government citizens. It kills everyone, and that's what Israel has been doing. So I think highlighting a normal life in Iran is very important. That's what Israel is trying to take away from Iranians.

INSKEEP: Setareh Sadeqi is an assistant professor at the University of Tehran and is currently in the city of Isfahan, Iran. Thanks so much for your time.

SADEQI: Thanks for having me.

INSKEEP: A perspective from the other side. One of many voices we're hearing. Now, since that conversation was recorded, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has given a statement read by a television presenter saying that Iran will not accept President Trump's demand for a surrender, and he warned of irreparable damage if the U.S. attacks. We'll bring you more as we learn it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

