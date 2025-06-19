© 2025 New England Public Media

'The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical' dramatizes the life of a gonzo journalist

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 19, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT
A scene inspired by "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," featuring Eric William Morris (left) as Hunter S. Thompson and George Salazar (right) as Oscar Zeta Acosta. (Courtesy of Christopher Mueller and Signature Theater)
A scene inspired by "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," featuring Eric William Morris (left) as Hunter S. Thompson and George Salazar (right) as Oscar Zeta Acosta. (Courtesy of Christopher Mueller and Signature Theater)

Hunter S. Thompson pioneered a new style of writing in books like “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” A new musical, now playing outside of Washington, D.C., takes on the gonzo journalist’s career and the resonance it has in today’s political climate.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Joe Iconis, playwright and composer, and Eric William Morris, star, of “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S Thompson Musical.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom