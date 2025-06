/ A Mexican gray wolf in the wild that was monitored as part of a population survey in eastern Arizona. (Arizona Game and Fish Department via AP)

California has seen its gray wolf population grow quickly over the last decade. Now, ranchers say the wolves are killing and stressing their livestock, and are advocating for more options to ward them off.

Environment reporter Manola Secaira at CapRadio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR