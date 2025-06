For many Americans, a quick exorcism is preferable to a trip to the airport. The stress, the lines, the chaos.

But there are some great airports in the U.S, and this week the Washington Post is out with a list of the 50 best airports in America.

We hear from Hannah Sampson, a reporter covering travel news at the Washington Post. And one of the minds behind the list.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR