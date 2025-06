Newark Public Schools in New Jersey is planning to roll out a new artificial intelligence tool that helps identify students who are struggling to read. More than 2,000 school districts across the country are already using the tool to help boost reading skills among young students.

Jessie Gomez, who covers Newark Public Schools at Chalkbeat, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR