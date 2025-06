/ Line judges concentrate in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

As the Wimbledon Tennis Championship gets underway on the grass courts of southwest London, there will be no iconic line judges who have called balls in or out for the tournament for nearly 150 years.

For more on what the job entailed and what the tournament is losing, host Robin Young speaks to Pauline Eyre, a line judge for two decades at the tournament.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR