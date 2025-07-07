© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What will foreign policy look like after Trump's presidency?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 7, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

The first six months of President Trump’s term have brought major changes to U.S. foreign policy, from gutting foreign aid to softening the approach toward Russia.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Rebecca Lissner, a senior fellow for U.S. foreign policy at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Mira Rapp-Hooper, a partner at The Asia Group and a visiting senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about how the United States might completely rethink foreign policy post-Trump rather than simply restoring what he’s upended.

They are the co-authors of an article in the latest edition of Foreign Affairs, titled “Absent at the Creation? American Strategy and the Delusion of a Post-Trump Restoration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom