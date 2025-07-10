'On The Edge' by Nate Silver makes the case for big risks

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Election forecaster Nate Silver’s book, “On The Edge: The Art of Risking Everything,” is coming out in paperback. In it, Silver writes that the people who take big risks are winning in American society. The tech world and Wall Street are controlling the levers of society at the expense of more risk-averse institutions, such as the government, academia and the news media.

