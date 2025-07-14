© 2025 New England Public Media

U.S. citizen visiting West Bank killed by Israeli settlers, officials say

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:04 PM EDT
Mourners gather around the graves of Palestinian-American Sayfollah Musallet, 20, and Mohammed al-Shalabi during their funeral in the West Bank village of Al-Mazraa a-Sharqiya on Sunday, July 13, 2025. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Musallet was killed in an attack by Israeli settlers and al-Shalabi was shot in the chest. (Leo Correa/AP)
/
Mourners gather around the graves of Palestinian-American Sayfollah Musallet, 20, and Mohammed al-Shalabi during their funeral in the West Bank village of Al-Mazraa a-Sharqiya on Sunday, July 13, 2025. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Musallet was killed in an attack by Israeli settlers and al-Shalabi was shot in the chest. (Leo Correa/AP)

A U.S. citizen was killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday. According to local Palestinian officials, Israeli settlers beat Sayfollah Musallet to death.

The Florida native was visiting his family in a village in the West Bank when a confrontation broke out between a group of Palestinians and Israelis.

His death is the latest in a wave of escalating settler violence. NPR’s Daniel Estrin shares more.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

