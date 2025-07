/ President Donald Trump sits in a courtroom next to his lawyer Emil Bove, left, before the start of the day's proceedings in the Manhattan Criminal court, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in New York. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times via AP)

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Washington Post reporter Perry Stein about the fight to confirm President Trump’s former personal defense attorney, Emil Bove, now a senior Justice Department official, to an appeals court in Philadelphia. Bove’s opponents are pointing to new whistleblower accusations against him.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR