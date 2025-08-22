© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The influence and legacy of Evangelical leader James Dobson

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
James Dobson, who founded Focus on the Family, offers a prayer before an appearance by President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)
/
James Dobson, who founded Focus on the Family, offers a prayer before an appearance by President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Conservative Christian leader James Dobson, founder of  Focus on the Family, died Thursday. The evangelical leader was a child psychologist by training and grew to prominence through his parenting advice on broadcast and in books. However, his prominence was not without controversy.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Calvin University professor Kristin Kobes Du Mez, author of “Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom