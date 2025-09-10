© 2025 New England Public Media

How untold stories of the Civil War help make sense of today's political division

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT
The cover of "Midnight on the Potomac" and author Scott Ellsworth. (Courtesy of Dutton and Jared Lazarus)
/
A historian shatters myths from the last, desperate months of the Civil War to help us better understand the deep division in our country now.

Here & Now‘s Sarah McCammon speaks with Scott Ellsworth. His latest book is “Midnight on the Potomac: The Last Year of the Civil War, the Lincoln Assassination and the rebirth of America.”

Book excerpt: ‘Midnight on the Potomac’

By Scott Ellsworth

Reprinted with permission from the publisher, Dutton. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom