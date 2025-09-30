Analyzing Trump's 20-point peace plan for Israel and Gaza

President Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are urging Hamas to accept the latest U.S. peace plan to end the war in Gaza. Trump says if Hamas rejects the 20-point deal he presented at the White House on Monday, Israel will have the full backing of the U.S. to target Hamas in Gaza.

The plan, in part, calls for Hamas to disarm in exchange for an end to the fighting, aid to Palestinians, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

We speak with Rachel Brandenburg, managing director and senior policy analyst at Israel Policy Forum, about what she thinks of the plan and the challenges to implement it.

