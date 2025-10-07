CT GOP calls for increased oversight of shadowy 'earmarks' in state budgets

Connecticut Republicans are calling for more oversight of secretive budget carveouts called “earmarks.”

Earmarks let state lawmakers funnel money to favored groups in their districts. But they’re subject to little oversight.

Now, Republicans want to change that.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding said the GOP is proposing that groups getting a budget earmark put in a written request for the funding and get a public hearing.

The proposal "would require us to have random audits, as well, of these organizations that are receiving money in this manner," Harding said, "so that we can ensure that money is being spent in the areas that it truly is intended."

Republicans' announcement Tuesday comes on the heels of reporting from Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project that probed a decision by state lawmakers to funnel $100,000 to a nonprofit named in a federal probe.

Federal investigators are examining Democratic state Sen. Doug McCrory’s relationship with the head of the SHEBA Resource Center, a small nonprofit that received state earmark money.

McCrory has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats say Connecticut republicans’ calls for new budget oversight are "hypocritical" amid policies from the Trump administration that they say are damaging the states’ economy and health care system.

Connecticut Public’s Jim Haddadin and Maysoon Khan contributed to this story.