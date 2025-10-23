Immigrant groups launch ICE hotline to document enforcement operations in Maine

A coalition of immigrant support and advocacy groups in Maine is launching a hotline to document and verify Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol activity in the state.

The hotline is based on similar models in other states, and organizers say it's designed to provide reliable information amid a flood of unverified social media posts.

Speaking at a press conference outside Portland city hall Thursday, Crystal Cron, with the group Presente! Maine said it will also streamline support services after an arrest.

"There's not only a need for legal referral and support, but also, you know, families are often left without their breadwinner and just dealing with the emotional impacts of what happens after detention," Cron said.

Cron said the coalition has already trained over 150 volunteers statewide to verify reported sightings.

Portland city councilor Pious Ali said the hotline is one piece of a broader community response to the Trump administration's aggressive immigration actions.

"We will use every lawful, peaceful tool to protect our neighbors, including rapid response networks, hotlines, legal support, public advocacy and our collective action," he said.