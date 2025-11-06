‘Love brings you home’: A 100-year-old family secret and the NH librarian refusing to bury it

This story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy.

Editor's note: This reporting involves sexual violence against children and may not be suitable for all audiences. You can click the red LISTEN button above to hear the audio version of this story, produced by Jackie Harris, with music from Blue Nocturnal, Cauldron, Lillehammer, The Cabinetmaker, Trailhead and Blue Dot Sessions.

Erin Moulton’s interest in genealogy was casual at first. It started when people began stopping by her desk at the Derry Public Library with questions about the 198-year-old New Hampshire town’s history or for help looking up their ancestors.

Moulton, 43, soon developed an obsession with solving these history puzzles, chasing a “geeky” kind of rush.

“I'll go flying through the archives. I'll be diving through the newspapers. I think it's exhilarating,” Moulton said. "It's like overturning treasure — another clue brings you to another clue brings you to another clue. And the whole story starts to kind of flesh out in front of you.”

Over the years, Moulton has spent many hours tracking down records on a carnival worker, tracing the lives of 19th century women whose recipes she found in community cookbooks, and digging through archives in search of people whose stories may have otherwise gone unrecognized.

But there was one puzzle Moulton had never tried to solve: a rumor involving her maternal great-grandfather, John Dainty.

Jackie Harris / Jackie Harris Erin Moulton keeps all the documents from her great-grandfather John Dainty's inmate file in a large red binder. It's a vast amount of information compared to what Moulton could find on his daughter Mary, who died at age 12.

“The rumor was that my great-grandfather had been imprisoned and he took the fall for his son,” Moulton said. “But no one ever really said much more.”

There was another even darker version of the story: that John Dainty may have killed his own daughter, Moulton’s great-aunt. Sometimes it would come up at family reunions, but none of the living Dainty family members knew what happened or anything about the girl — not even her name.

Moulton’s grandfather, Clifford Dainty, was one of the girl’s brothers. Moulton’s mother was 11 when he died in 1969, and said he would only say his sister had been in an “accident.” His wife, Moulton’s grandmother, didn’t know much more about her.

“It really was this blank spot in the family tree,” Moulton said.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down the library where Moulton worked. Instead of making sourdough bread, she decided to get to the bottom of this rumor.

When Moulton finally learned the truth, she unearthed a 100-year-old tragedy, one that echoed today’s ongoing fights over reproductive rights. Then, she set out to make sure her family’s story would never be buried again.

Erin Moulton / Courtesy Erin Moulton made this family tree for her relatives to keep them updated on her investigation into her ancestors. Moulton heard a rumor that her great-grandfather John Dainty had gone to prison for killing his daughter, but no living Dainty family members knew the girl's name until Moulton started her research.

A shocking and terrible discovery

Erin Moulton / Jackie Harris The New Britain Herald reported Mary Dainty's death in 1925. Before she died she told a doctor and lawyer she'd recently been sexually assaulted by her father, her brother and another man. The medical examiner later determined she probably died from an abortion and a blood infection that followed the procedure.

Moulton started with the basics, typing “John Dainty” into Ancestry.com. She found a 1930 census record listing him as an inmate in Wethersfield State Prison in Connecticut.

Curious, Moulton dug into local newspaper archives and found John Dainty and his wife, Mary, had both grown up experiencing poverty and abuse in turn-of-the-century New England, a cycle that continued with their own five children; their youngest son was Moulton’s grandfather. Moulton found records showing the Daintys were hauled into court for not sending their children to school. In one newspaper account, a neighbor told police John Dainty had “assaulted his 9-year-old son.”

Then, Moulton made a more shocking and terrible discovery: On Feb. 22, 1925, a doctor was called to John and Mary Dainty’s home in New Britain, Connecticut, to care for the couple’s 12-year-old daughter, also named Mary. The doctor later testified that John Dainty and Albert Louis Dainty, Mary’s older brother, were acting tense. Her brother, who was 18 or 19 at the time, “screamed out for no apparent reason” during the appointment, according to an account in the New Britain Herald of the doctor’s trial testimony.

The doctor called the police, saying Mary’s condition was serious and the circumstances seemed suspicious.

A detective ordered Mary be taken to New Britain General Hospital. She was in shock, going in and out of consciousness. Around midnight on the same day she was admitted, Mary died.

But before her death, Mary had spoken to a doctor and a prosecutor who came to her hospital bed, Moulton discovered in a newspaper’s account. She told them she had recently been sexually assaulted by her father, her brother Albert Louis, and a 22-year-old family acquaintance named Charles Orvis.

“It was infuriating and upsetting,” Moulton said. “I just really felt like I needed to keep digging to see if I could find Mary a little bit more … I wanted to see if they were brought to justice at all for their crimes.”

Moulton got a copy of Mary’s death certificate. While the doctor listed septicemia as her secondary cause of death, he suspected the blood poisoning primarily stemmed from an abortion, illegal in 1920s Connecticut.

When Moulton or her mother would send emails to family members sharing what she was learning, some were hesitant to read them.

“I love history, but when it gets that close sometimes you don't want to know,” said Moulton’s uncle Jim Dainty, whose wife encouraged him to read what his niece had found. He says he’s glad he now knows his family history.

But Moulton’s grandmother, Clifford Dainty’s wife who died in 2024, decided not to.

“I don't think she wanted to think about any of it,” Moulton said. “She said she stayed up all night worrying about Mary one night and I said … ‘We don't have to talk about it again.’”

Moulton was still researching what happened to her great-aunt in 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutionally protected right to abortion nationwide. When she learned about the ruling, Moulton says she thought of Mary and other children who may become pregnant because of sexual abuse.

More than 7 million adolescent girls between the ages of 13 and 17 now live in states where abortion is banned, strict gestational limits or have parental involvement requirements before getting an abortion, according to an April 2025 study from the Rutgers School of Public Health; eight of the 18 states with bans or limits have exceptions for rape and incest.

“The weight of the power against them is so unfair because of their lack of resources, because of their lack of knowledge, because of their lack of being able to communicate what's going on,” said Moulton. “I cannot believe that we would want to create a system in which they have even less power.”

Moulton learned Mary’s alleged abusers were all arrested in 1925, but only Mary’s father pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault. John Dainty was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison, and the state dropped the charges against Mary’s older brother and the family acquaintance.

“So, he gets four years in prison. They get none,” Moulton said. “And I was, at that point, just basically enraged because she, of course, was dead.”

The circumstances of her great-aunt’s death kept Moulton awake at night. She imagined Mary in her last moments on the hospital bed, how frightened and alone she might have been.

“I know it’ll happen again,” Moulton said. “The same type of scenario.”

Erin Moulton / Courtesy A medical examiner declared Mary Dainty probably died from an abortion in 1925 followed by septicemia. Newspapers speculated she got the infection from one of the instruments used in the procedure.

'Secrets that shouldn’t be kept’

Children who die young have short paper trails, but Moulton did manage to learn some details about her great-aunt’s life.

The autopsy report offered a sketch of what Mary looked like: black bobbed hair, brown eyebrows, and bluish-gray eyes — similar features to Moulton’s cousin.

A 1924 New Britain newspaper noted Mary had been a Girl Scout, so Moulton looked up the uniforms she would have worn, the knots she would have known how to tie, the pledge she would have learned.

Still, she wishes she could find more.

“I wish I knew if she enjoyed certain games or hobbies or types of music. I want to know if she had any good friends or positive experiences in her life, or someone who was really reliable,” she said. “I wish I knew any of those things.”

But Moulton did find a lot of information about her great-grandfather, John Dainty. She got a copy of his inmate file from a Connecticut archivist.

Erin Moulton / Courtesy John Dainty went to prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his daughter, Mary, in 1925.

When it arrived in the mail, the first thing Moulton found in the file stunned and upset her — John Dainty’s inmate photo. It shows a middle-aged man staring, unsmiling, straight into the camera. The right side of his face droops down a little more than his left.

“I have the same structure on the right side of my face,” Moulton said. “And I don't want to be like him in any way, shape, or form.”

Records show John Dainty got out of prison in 1931, only to return on a parole violation about a year later. In a letter to the prison warden, the parole officer wrote John Dainty’s wife and children reported he had been "intolerably abusive,” and there was evidence he had likely sexually abused his other daughter, 10-year-old Clara.

After John Dainty went back to prison, Clara wrote to his parole officer from the family’s new home in Waterbury, Connecticut.

In wide, looping cursive, Clara wrote, “Watch out for him because when he gets out, he will come to Waterbury, find out where we live, and come here and kill us all.”

This note was the last document in John Dainty’s inmate file. Moulton checked census records and found that John Dainty had gone back to Waterbury when his prison sentence was over in 1933. Clara lived with her parents until John Dainty died in 1948.

“It definitely was like they never escaped each other until death,” Moulton said.

Erin Moulton / Courtesy Clara Dainty wrote to her father's parole officer from the family’s new home in Waterbury, Connecticut after he'd gone back to prison. She wrote, “Watch out for him because when he gets out, he will come to Waterbury, find out where we live, and come here and kill us all.” Erin Moulton found this letter from her Great-Aunt Clara in her great-grandfather's inmate file.

Moulton made one more important discovery: She found out where Mary was buried, under a patch of grass in a New Britain cemetery in an unmarked grave. In 2023, Moulton and her family raised money to put a headstone there.

“I hope she knows that someone cared,” Moulton said, her eyes filling with tears, “even if it was 100 years too late.”

In September, Moulton and her relatives returned to New Britain to tend to Mary’s grave. There, washing the headstone with a gentle brush, was her mother — Mary Dainty Moulton, the daughter of Mary Dainty’s youngest brother, Clifford.

Erin Moulton / Jackie Harris Erin Moulton and Dainty family members raised enough money to put a headstone where Mary Dainty was buried, in a previously unmarked grave.

As a Catholic, she was told she had been named after the Virgin Mary, but Mary Dainty Moulton was also moved to learn she and her aunt share a name.

“I was relieved in a way — in a strange, sick way — that there was information and history that we could know instead of guessing,” she said. “And these are, as we know now, secrets that shouldn't be kept.”

Standing around the headstone with her mother and other relatives besides her, Moulton thanked her living Dainty family members for their endurance through cycles of poverty and abuse — “for not turning out the same way,” she said.

Then, her mother stepped forward, holding a black family Bible, with tabs poking out to mark each book.

“[Mary] gave her life and was not a recognized person, and in recognizing her, I think we gained a lot,” Mary Dainty Moulton said. “And hopefully in recognizing her, we set her free.”

The family bowed their heads and said the Lord's Prayer together.

The headstone in front of them reads “Mary E. Dainty, August 5th 1912 - February 22nd, 1925.” The Girl Scout’s emblem is at the top, and on the bottom the family had a message engraved: “We love you, and love brings you home.”