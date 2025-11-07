Appeals officer rules against Pilgrim Nuclear in radioactive water discharge case

A state appeals officer has issued a recommendation against the owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station — a critical decision awaited for more than a year.

The nuclear plant owner was appealing a decision by the state Department of Environmental Protection denying the company permission to discharge radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

The finding against the company, Holtec International, marks a victory for community opponents who participated in the case, including the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

The group’s executive director, Andrew Gottlieb, says what transpired in the appeal is crucial, because it could influence the outcome of a likely lawsuit by the Pilgrim owner.

“We feel very good that the records that we entered into the appeal process will serve the defense of the commonwealth's actions well, whether we end up in state and/or federal court in the future,” he said.

The appeals officer’s ruling is only a recommendation until the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection reviews it and issues a final decision.

Holtec spokesman Patrick O’Brien said he would reserve comment until the decision is final.