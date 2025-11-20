'House of Beauty' examines how the beauty industry has been fueled by joy and pain

“When I tell you that beauty is a monster, I need you to know it’s my favorite kind.” That’s the opening line of Arabelle Sicardi‘s new book, “House of Beauty: Lessons from the Image Industry.”

Sicardi, a journalist and former beauty editor, explores some of the darker sides of the beauty industry while recognizing the ways in which beauty has been a source of caretaking and cultural tradition.

They speak with host Elisssa Nadworny about the book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR