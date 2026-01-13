Boaters beware: North Atlantic right whales are back

On Saturday, Center for Coastal Studies aerial observers spotted 33 North Atlantic right whales in Cape Cod Bay. That's the most CCS has spotted in one January day since it began aerial surveys in 1998. It brings the total number of individuals CCS has observed this winter to 54 — a significant portion of the approximately 380 whales left in the population.

Annie Bartlett is a research assistant for the CCS Right Whale Ecology Program. She said the whales were subsurface feeding in small groups, which is unusual in January.

"We actually saw three of them feeding, Bartlett said. "Then another one popped up, so all of a sudden we just had four whales in close proximity to each other, coordinated feeding, and moving around together. And that’s always really cool to see."

Scientists from the New England Aquarium have also had productive aerial surveys so far this year. During two flights last week they spotted at least 23 individual North Atlantic right whales south of Nantucket.

As whales return to our area this winter and spring, Bartlet has this advice for boaters:

"Keep your eyes out, be safe," she said. "And, if you see a whale, keep your distance. Five hundred yards is what is required under the marine mammal protection act. So it can be exciting to see whales but if you’re on the water, stay away. They can be hard to spot and unpredictable."

Bartlett enjoys watching North Atlantic right whales from the air. But she says that’s not the only way to see them.

"What’s really great about right whales in Cape Cod Bay is that often times they’re very visible from shore," she said. "And that’s the safest way to watch them."

Ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements are among the greatest threats to critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. Speed restrictions are currently in place for large vessels and additional restrictions on smaller boats and fixed fishing gear go into effect February 1.