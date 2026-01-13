Who knew winter was this wild? Cruising Long Island Sound in search of seals

Winter may be quiet, but Long Island Sound is still full of life. There is plenty to see from the shore, but out on the water is the best place to catch a glimpse of a more elusive creature.

A winter wildlife cruise with Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium gives folks a closer look at seals — the only marine mammal to make an annual visit to the Sound. There are a few hundred documented on both the Connecticut and New York sides each year between late fall and early spring.

Our guide is Captain Nicki Rosenfeld, the aquarium's director of programs and vessel operations. She said many people are surprised to learn that there are, in fact, seals in Long Island Sound.

“Even myself, for example, I thought seals lived, like, in the North Pole or something!" Rosenfeld said. "So I think it's surprising because they're just a cool, different type of wildlife that can be right off of our cities, like here in Connecticut."

Sabrina Garone / WSHU Peck Ledge Lighthouse — Norwalk, Conn.

Aboard the aquarium's RV Sound Explorer, we cruise through a chain of small islands off the coast of Norwalk. There are about 25 of them, depending on the tides, and they serve as an important habitat for migrating birds and seals.

“Normally they're probably spending their time either around the Cape or in the Gulf of Maine," Rosenfeld added, "and then in the winter they spread out a bit more from each other, and are really following their food here.”

Sabrina Garone / WSHU Harbor seal in Long Island Sound

Plus, the Sound offers protection from storms and predators, and open waters for swimming that are not totally frozen over. Rocky shores offer natural "stop-off" points for the animals to haul out. Rosenfeld described it as a winter vacation spot.

"We think of New England as cold in the winter, but we are pretty far south compared to Canada and those very northern parts of New England," she said.

Sabrina Garone / WSHU Common loon with winter plumage in Long Island Sound — Norwalk, Conn.

We are on the lookout for harbor and gray seals. The two look very similar from a distance, but harbor seals you will usually see alone. They have round heads and spotted bodies. Gray seals are more likely to be seen in big groups, sprawled out on rocks or beaches. Their faces are more elongated, like a horse's.

Sabrina Garone / WSHU An island off Norwalk, Connecticut, part of a chain of small islands in Long Island Sound that shape the region’s marine habitat.

Seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, so it is illegal to hunt, harass, or even get within 100 yards of a seal in the wild.

Maritime Aquarium has offered boat tours like this one since it first opened in 1988. They give folks a personal connection with the Sound. That is a priority for Maritime, as part of its push toward more interactive experiences with the community, including excursions.

"I think it just helps form those memories and create a connection to the place that you live," Rosenfeld said. "Realizing what kind of living things, like animals, you share a home with here near the Sound. It's awesome to see even in the winter, these kids bundle up and still have a good time looking for animals!"

Seal watching cruises run through the end of March. Visit the aquarium’s website to secure your spot, and remember to dress warm!