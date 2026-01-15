© 2026 New England Public Media

California could set strict rules about flammable vegetation after LA fires

WBUR
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:58 AM EST

After the Los Angeles fires, California is on the brink of adopting the toughest rules in the country about flammable vegetation. State officials are considering banning almost all vegetation within five feet of homes in areas at risk of wildfires across the state.

Most fire experts say the restrictions will help neighborhoods survive future fires. But in meetings, public pushback has been strong, even from folks in Los Angeles who don’t want to lose their prized landscaping.

NPR’s Lauren Sommer looks at the science behind these rules and the challenges of actually implementing them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR