© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How one couple navigates their political division

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ed Danka voted for Vice President Kamala Harris while his wife Tracey Danka voted for President-elect Donald Trump. (Courtesy of Ed and Tracey Danka)
Courtesy of Ed and Tracey Danka
Ed Danka voted for Vice President Kamala Harris while his wife Tracey Danka voted for President-elect Donald Trump. (Courtesy of Ed and Tracey Danka)

Click here for more of Ed and Tracey Danka’s story.

Nearly one year into President Trump’s second administration, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with a politically-divided couple: Tracey Danka, who voted for President Trump, and her husband, Ed Danka, who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris. Tracey Danka also attended the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, though she did not storm the Capitol.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom