Phil Scott condemns federal immigration tactics after agents fatally shoot 2nd person in Minneapolis

About a week after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, Gov. Phil Scott fielded questions about the shooting in his Statehouse office.

The Republican governor’s response was characteristically measured, worded so as not to assign blame or judgment.

“If the actions taken weren’t what they were, we would have one person still alive today,” Scott said. “It’s something that could have been prevented.”

On Sunday, about 24 hours after federal agents shot and killed another Minneapolis protester, Scott dramatically departed from the passive tense that’s previously defined his response to President Donald Trump’s second term.

“Enough,” Scott posted on social media. “It’s not acceptable for American citizens to be killed by federal agents for exercising their God-given and constitutional rights to protest their government.”

It’s unclear why the shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by Customs and Border Protection officers prompted the stark change of tone; Scott’s spokesperson said he was unavailable for an interview on Monday.

But something about Sunday’s shooting has led Scott to conclude that Trump’s immigration crackdown may be “a deliberate federal intimidation and incitement of American citizens.” And he said in his public statement Sunday that it’s “resulting in the murder of Americans.”

Scott’s comments have garnered national media attention. They’ve also caught the eye — and surprise — of Vermont Democrats. On Friday, two days before Scott’s latest statements, Windsor County Sen. Becca White issued a scathing indictment of the governor’s failure to address the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in either his State of the State or budget speeches.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Sen. Becca White at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Feb. 5, 2025.

White said she was particularly incensed by a line in the budget speech in which Scott said “no amount of political posturing or strongly worded statements will change” policies coming out of Washington, D.C.

When she saw the governor’s statement on the killing of Pretti, White said it gave her “a sense of hope.”

“I think we need to take a moment and be happy to see that those kinds of comments are coming out of a Republican governor’s mouth,” she added.

During Trump’s first term in office, Scott was a persistent and vocal critic, often using press conferences or written releases to decry the president’s actions. Since Jan. 20, 2025, he has been far more muted.

In an interview with Vermont Public in October, Scott acknowledged that fear of political repercussions has informed his communications strategy.

“And I do fear the punitive side, the pettiness of this administration, and how that will affect Vermonters who need us,” Scott said.

Shortly after Trump’s election, Scott urged Vermonters to “at least give him the opportunity to do better.” Scott said in the October interview that he’d since lost all confidence in the president.

“Do I think he’s fit? No,” Scott said. “I think he’s damaging our republic.”

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Vermont Republican Party Chair Paul Dame speaks to lawmakers on the first day of the 2026 legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Scott’s latest statement about ICE and CBP actions in Minneapolis concerns some Republicans. Paul Dame, chair of the Vermont GOP, told Vermont Public Monday that Scott’s use of the word “murder” to describe what happened to Good and Pretti was unwarranted, given the ongoing nature of the investigation.

“I think my first thought was it seemed a little uncharacteristic for Gov. Scott, with some of the language in there,” Dame said. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard him use language that pointed before.”

Dame also took issue with Scott laying blame for ratcheting tensions in Minnesota on Trump and federal immigration authorities.

“I think there’s a Trump administration part of that, and I think there’s also a Tim Walz and state of Minnesota part of that,” he said.

Scott’s statement on Sunday, he said, has rankled some Vermont Republicans.

“There are certainly Trump supporters who are not happy with the governor’s position,” said Dame, who also noted that “a lot of Republicans are uncomfortable both with what’s happened and maybe also with how strong a position the governor’s taken in the other direction.”

Many Democrats, meanwhile, say they hope to see Scott’s words translate into action. The Vermont Senate is considering bills that would prohibit law enforcement agents from wearing masks and ban civil arrests in “sensitive places,” such as schools and health care facilities.

Scott’s spokesperson said the administration has not yet reviewed the bills but noted that the governor has said “he does not believe law enforcement should operate in the shadows or hide behind masks.”

Scott has called on Trump to “pause” immigration operations in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities.

“In the absence of Presidential action,” he said Sunday, “Congress and the courts must step up to restore constitutionality.”