Innsbruck Tourismus / Danijel Jovanovic / Christmas Market at the Marktplatz

Hosted by Walter Carroll, NEPM!

Classical Germany, France, Switzerland & Austria!

December 4 – 13, 2022

You are cordially invited to join New England Public Media’s Classical Music host, Walter Carroll, on a tailor-made musical journey. This time, we are off to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France! Stroll through Innsbruck’s charming old town center, adorned with Christmas lights and markets. Enjoy several classical and advent concerts, talks and lectures with like-minded travelers. Sip fine French wines in a medieval Alsatian cellar and soak up the ambiance of the Swiss & Austrian Alps. Discover the great museums and concert halls of Munich and Strasbourg and dine with the locals. Join Walter Carroll and Earthbound Expeditions for a Festive Winter Waltz! Space is limited.

TRIP AT A GLANCE

2 Nights Strasbourg, France

2 Night Lucerne, Switzerland

2 Nights Innsbruck, Austria

3 Nights Munich, Germany

SAVE $300: Pay by check and save $100 ⁂ Travel Alumni always save $100 Reserve by September 1, 2022 and save an additional $100

Laila Bosco /

JOURNEY HIGHLIGHTS

Hosted by classical music host Walter Carroll ◆ Multiple classical and advent concerts ◆ An excursion to the Mad Kings Linderhof Palace and Oberammergau, home to the world famous passion play ◆ The merry Christmas markets of Munich, Innsbruck, Lucerne and Strasbourg ◆ A private tour of the Fine Arts Museum of Munich ◆ A tour of the sumptuous Schloss Nymphenburg in Bavaria ◆ Multi-course local dining experiences ◆ Wine tastings ◆ Tour the Wagner House Museum in Lucerne ◆ The Picasso Museum of Lucerne ◆ Daily insider walking tours with knowledgeable expert local guides ◆ Dine in the beer halls of Munich ◆ The towering gothic cathedral of Strasbourg ◆ A small group of fellow like-minded public radio travelers who share your passion for art, culture and classical music!

IT’S INCLUDED!

♫ Fully guided by an Earthbound Expeditions guide.

♫ Nine nights’ accommodation in charming European style three-star superior and four-star hotels. All in the town centers and within walking distance of major sites.

♫ All breakfasts and nine additional multi-course meals.

♫ Transportation by private motor coach while in Europe.

♫ Three classical concerts plus a spcial advent performance

♫ Talks on the lives of the great composers

♫ Visits to historic and colorful Christmas markets.

♫ A wine tasting with the producer in Alsace.

♫ Museum, castle, palace and cruise entrances as listed in your itinerary.

♫ Gratuities for your driver and guide.

♫ Walks with entertaining local guides in the cities visited.

♫ A small group of soon-to-be-friends.

Fotos: Elge Kenneweg / Luzern, Weihnachtsstimmung in der Stadt, Weihnachtsmärkte, Weihnachtsbeleuchtung 2009, Fotos: Elge Kenneweg

TRIP FACTS

10 Days/ 9 Nights (land)

$4,595 per person double occupancy $1,175 Single Supplement (waived if a roommate is found)

Trip begins in Strasbourg: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Trip ends in Munich: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Not Included: Gratuities for room service, meals not mentioned, airline tickets, travel insurance, alcoholic beverages and any activities not specifically listed.

Learn More about the Trip Itinerary

Beat Brechbühl / Weihnachtsmärkte Stadt Luzern, Weihnachtsbeleuchtung Stadt Luzern

Questions & Reservations!

800.723.8454

Info@earthboundexpeditions.com

