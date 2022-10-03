Tianhui Ng gives voice to and celebrates community

Interview with Tianhui Ng

Brian McCreath, GBH: I would like to ask you first really what the nutshell is about how the spark got lit for El Puerto Rico. What was the initial impulse to even do this a number of years ago?

Tianhui Ng: This project is about four or five years in the making personally, and it all started with the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts. Don Sanders is the executive artistic director there and he came to me and he said, we're restoring this golden age theater called the Victory Theater in the city of Holyoke. And I got to see the space. It's this amazing space. No sightline issues, beautiful orchestra pit, great acoustics. And he said, well, now that we're almost there with the fundraising we need an ensemble in residence. We need to find a way to reconnect the theater and the arts, to the community, to the city and it's wider environment and region. And he said, what do you think would go well in here?

And I looked around, you know, here we are in Massachusetts. We are we have a wealth of symphony orchestras with a ton of choral societies. There's the Boston Early Music Music Festival. There is the Amherst Early Music Festival. There's a lot of everything. But in my area, there wasn't a contemporary music group. And I thought, how perfect because here we are in the city of Holyoke and there are lots of very, very salient issues that have to be discussed and to be thought of and to be investigated through music. And what better way to do that than through new music? The music that actually is not peripherally related to the city, but actually directly commenting on the issues of the city?

So I thought about that and I always start with looking at what the environment presents us. And here we have this wonderful, vibrant Puerto Rican community. And I looked around there was no Puerto Rican music anywhere, and I talked at least not on on the other side of what we call the tofu curtain on the other side of the Connecticut River. And you know, here we are the five colleges and yoga studios and organic farms. And there was no Puerto Rican music, it was very strange. And I also kind of wonder, so why is that? And then I started talking to the teachers in the area, the educators in the area because I think anything that we want to do in the arts, there is an element that kind of works with the youth in the area because they are the future. And it's very, very exciting to be able to engage with them directly. And they said to me, you know what? We have a ton of students of Hispanic/Latino heritage, but it's very hard for us to find programming. And I thought, well, there there is an authentic need, and we really need to engage with this.

And so in looking at the history of Puerto Rico and the more I dug in, the more I found such a resonance with it. I'm originally from Singapore, and unbeknownst to myself, I grew up with Tito Puente, and in my 20s when I first graduated, everybody wanted to learn how to salsa. So I just I felt like I was surrounded by all this music, but not really understanding it and not really kind of coming to grips with with its roots and its raw heritage. So when I looked at it and I realized that Puerto Rico in the context of the United States and its territories, is probably one of the oldest parts of the country. And when we talk about classical music, there's 500 plus years of history to engage with. And how strange it was that here we are, that was 2015, I think, in Holyoke. And they say, we can't find material about this. Five hundred years later, we couldn't find material about it! We can do better.

And so I looked at the name and I felt El Puerto Rico, the name itself just tells you all about the riches, the heritage of the place. It was a great way to begin a reinvestigation of what even the term Puerto Rico means because it's rich. And I thought was so important for us to also start to kind of shift the public dialog because I think public perception can be pretty rough. I remember taking an Uber ride and as we were driving through the heart of town, somebody, and of course, I can't remember who the driver was said to me, "they've done horrible things to this city, now there are all these bright colors and we really don't like that." That's a real cultural disconnect there, you know? And meanwhile, there were restaurants that were undiscovered and I've come to really, really love Puerto Rican food. I think an essential part of getting to know the music is to get to know the food. And I'm very excited about that. And hence the project.

When I was thinking about this too, there was the question should I just audition musicians from the area? And I thought to myself, that wouldn't necessarily do justice to what this project is trying to do. I am personally very inspired by the work of Simon Rattle and I went and did my undergraduate in Birmingham in the UK, in part because he was music director of the CBSO, and of course, I was that kind of fan boy who was reading his biography going, "so how did he help to turn around the city of Birmingham with music, with the symphony orchestra and with the arts?" And he was always thinking, we need to be absolutely world class. We need to have the best of the best and we need to represent. We need to represent all this wonderful culture and this wonderful music here in Holyoke. And my dream is that people hear this music and they go, "Holyoke? I've never heard of Holyoke, but now I want to know more about it." Perhaps they might come and they might watch us in one of our concerts, and that would be amazing.

And even those who have heard of Holyoke maybe don't know how prominent the Puerto Rican population is there, right? It's one of the largest per capita Puerto Rican populations in the United States. So your perception of the need for more expression of the Puerto Rican culture, it seems entirely appropriate, especially through new music, which wouldn't be the first thing people might think of when you say expression of Puerto Rican culture. So your project began as this idea to bring conversation, to bring voice to that culture, to bring a community around this theater, the Victory Theater - named as I discovered for the victory in 1918 of World War One, that's the history of that name. But it had to take a next step into something practical, and so you decided to commission composers. Largely Puerto Rican composers, but not entirely Puerto Rican composers. Tell me your thinking behind who would be commissioned to write new music for this now resident ensemble.

I think it begins from a place of humility, which is, here I am a Western classical musician originally from Singapore, freshly transplanted to western Massachusetts, and I've been given this creative challenge to come up with something that is authentic to the area, that engages with its community, and raises the imagination of everyone around. And I thought, like with many things, the first thing I have to do is to meet a need. There was a need for these stories to be told, there was a need for this community to talk to each other, and for us all to know that we're neighbors and actually we're quite nice. We're all very human and we share a lot in common. But then also realizing that that is not my story necessarily, and for it to be authentic, I had to reach out to the community, too. So I started thinking, it has to begin with commissioning people who are already interested in the subject or they are from Puerto Rico and they have something that they haven't been given the opportunity to say something about. And therefore, it came very naturally that it would be Puerto Rican voices, Puerto Rican stories, or things inspired by Puerto Rico. But I was also very conscious that talking to a lot of my colleagues, like, OK, so if I'm a Puerto Rican composer, does that mean that I have to write a salsa? To borrow from Gabriel Bouche's words, something that's so on the nose. You know, so obvious. And then, you know, something that is dealing to folk music and also in a sense, ghettoizing this music. I think that was something I was absolutely determined to avoid. And so I thought it was very healthy for us to represent the diversity of these voices, so there are composers who are still based in Puerto Rico, there are composers who for various reasons started their journey in Puerto Rico and now are all over the world. So we have composers from Valencia, from Illinois, from all over. And then we have composers who have maybe because of this project or because of a longstanding fascination in Puerto Rico, want to write. And so we made a general call for compositions and people wrote proposals and I looked at both their music, their musical voice and how it might complement each other to form a cohesive program.

And so the commissions were really curated. It wasn't sort of just an open call and you took what you got. It was really you chose the composers and the particular variety of voices that you would be incorporating into the project.

Absolutely. Yeah. I will take responsibility for that.

But it succeeds too because hearing the variety of pieces, the variety of voices, the variety of techniques, the variety of themes, even the variety of inspirations, it is so multifaceted that there is clearly no way to say, Puerto Rican new music and have it mean a particular thing. It's so many things through these composers.

And you set it up as a residency. So that everybody would come together; the ensemble, the composers would come together with you for these concentrated periods of time. I'm so interested in the community that develops during those concentrated times. The community extends then remotely when everybody is off in their own world doing their thing, I'm sure. But it's those moments when everybody is together, especially in the last year and a half, something that couldn't happen until now. And describe to me what the energy has been like among the group of musicians and composers. How do you even begin to encompass the sort of creative energy that develops when they're all together?

Well, I think I would begin by speaking first about what I was thinking about when I created that structure, even, two weeks. I was thinking about about the kind of invisible glass ceilings that different diverse populations face all the time. And what is the opportunity for a composer wanting to tell the story to have the opportunity to even talk about the subject, to have the freedom, to say whatever they want in a way, and then to have it delivered and brought to life by these fabulous musicians. And one of the big things is that I think about how, you know, at that point in time, why is it that we didn't see more prominent Puerto Rican musicians on the national or international stage. What was holding people back? Because as people here in this collection of music, there's extraordinary music making, there's extraordinary musical culture, there are extraordinary musical minds and intellects in here, it's so exciting. And so then the question is, well, if they're so awesome, why is it that nobody knows them? Then I think about the structures of commissions. People got a chance to write five to six minute piece. Do they get the chance to write an eight to 12 minute piece where it expands? Do they get the chance to then write a 28 and then like a full scale 60 minute [piece]? There is a certain kind of scale in all of this that results in institutions beyond an institution like ours acknowledging the wonderful work that they do. And sometimes some of it is timing, too. So, I made it such that there was no limit on the age. You could apply as young as you like, and you could apply and write to us if you are no longer a young composer because that's also a very problematic term. And especially when I think about the kind of opportunities that people have, sometimes people take more time because they have less resources. And so that whole young composer thing rules out a lot of fantastic musicians. So there was a lot there that was about creating opportunity and creating space in a situation where I actually didn't know any of them. I made this call, and it was almost like an act of faith, that if we respond to what the community needs, that something will happen and something really exciting. So you said, you know, like talk about what it was like. I think if you can imagine I always to people about this, it's almost ridiculous. You get a phone call from a new music ensemble from Western Mass and it's a Singaporean person calling and they say, I want to talk about Puerto Rico. And they're speaking English and not Spanish, and you're like, "is this guy for real? And is the music gonna be any good?" So I think there was a lot there.

But at the same time, I think a lot of people recognize just how unique an opportunity this was. And I would like to say that it was also purity of spirit here. We just really like wanted to do this. No other agenda. Let's just make amazing music happen. Let's make this happen for all these amazing people. And so I think that was about like a split second of doubt when people arrived. And then there was this moment where it was like, Wow, these guys are serious. The music's amazing. The musicians are amazing. Let's talk!

That's when the magic started happening, and I feel like that's been the case. That's also one of the things that is, is for me, such a wonderful thing to see that there is this community. Just yesterday talking to players talking about the sense of almost like being in some kind of family together. The pandemic has, of course, made it very striking how important that was to us to be able to sit together and eat dinner together and to talk after the whole day has ended over beer. Just last week, I was talking to Armando Bayolo and he was just saying, it's not since college I've had a beer at one in the morning, and I'm talking about the meaning of life. I think that kind of space and that kind of exploration needs to happen. And it's a really special thing that we got to build this kind of relationship between the composers and performers, between myself and the organization. And pre-COVID, it also meant that the community got to see this in action.

And I still remember we used to perform at El Mercado, which is the space that was created by Nueva Esperanza (New Hope) in Holyoke, a nonprofit. It is in the heart of the Puerto Rican community. It's both very touching and also slightly sad that like people came and they saw like, wow, this is these are a bunch of classical musicians here. Am I allowed in? [We had to] hold the door open, invite them in and have a conversation with them. Fast forward three to four years now, some of them have heard about it from their kids because we went to the schools and met them in the schools, and I think here begins this conversation. And we were also very conscious about, in the sense, demystifying the composer. There is this kind of 19th century composer as God on a pedestal kind of thing. And here we are in a cafe-like setting and you realize the person you were just having a drink with is a composer, and he's done something now, he tells you about his piece and his personal story and how it connects, and it just really makes it real. I think the audience numbers are gradually growing because it's also the stories that they're trying to tell, and it's the personalities that inform our understanding of the music that makes it so exciting. It really comes to life, because it even with the professed spirit of each piece, whether it's a political statement or something very nostalgic or something very personal, there is this whole personal story behind it that just gives it all so much more meaning and makes it so much more approachable. And I find that really special.

The collection of composers as you're describing them, they are of so many age ranges, I think that's part of what makes this this very temporary community so interesting. You have these various perspectives of not just where they are in the world, but where they are in time. I guess one final question is just for you, creatively. You already lead a career that's eclectic. I mean, maybe that's not the right term for it, but you are known for exploration in music and for not necessarily only pursuing one track. So, I guess what I'm curious about is just the moments for you personally that have been the most rewarding in this process, the moments that have been the crystallization of, "yes, this is what I wanted this to be or this went beyond." Can you even describe maybe one of those moments that you might have had in rehearsal or even as you were performing here in the studio or even in a conversation? What was one of those moments that was, "this is what I wanted to do, and it happened?"

I think it, luckily for us, happened fairly early on. It was the first concert in our Mercado, which is this small cafe-like, bar-like space. Everybody has a little bit of alcohol on the table and we're playing and it's very casual. We played Capriccios by Roberto Sierra, and I think as a music director, it was also my job to test drive the wonderful new ensemble that I had put together hypothetically. And here we have five movements that were each of them so different in character, almost like kind of exquisite little delights, caprices. Instead of performing them all in one go, we we talked a little bit about how each movement was special and the flavor of each one. And I remember we finished one of these movements and I heard this collective [gasp]. That was like, "yes, we're doing the right thing here." My Puerto Rican colleagues say con savor, with flavor, and that's totally what it was, that moment of getting it.

This was also a project of kind of intercultural understanding because there were so many aspects of performance that cannot be captured in a score. And there is a whole performance practice behind this. It behooves the performer to understand where this music is coming from. And one of the things that we get trained to do impeccably in music conservatories, we come out and we can perform the most difficult things with incredible precision. But then sometimes we are asked to improvise and we freeze. It's the one thing that I've seen, and especially with this music, a large part of this heritage is actually in the popular art and in the folk music, which has such a great amount of improvization to it. So we started with improvization explorations with Latin jazz musicians in order to understand the feeling of the beat so that we could say, actually, this is a more forward, or this needs to be more laid back, and this is a little bit behind the beat. You just need a little kind of a twist there and then you get it. During this recording process, it was talking to each of the composers getting the feeling of [the music], and just getting an understanding between the drummers and us, just between the musicians, how the music is interlocked together. And it was so exciting. You know, it was also just so real because this is the stuff that, there's not a performance treatise out there about this, right? And so you have to talk to the composers. You have to talk to the professionals and the masters of this style, learn from them, work with them in order to do this. And I just remember the light on Brendaliz Cepeda's face. I'd been hanging out in her house with her kids, and we'd been talking about this and I'm learning about all the dance moves.

She's the bomba dancer, from a legendary family of bomba dancers.

Yes, exactly. And that moment when she said to me, "that's my uncle in that video on Sesame Street." I was just like, Oh my God, this is living the dream of really having musics and cultures talk to each other coming together to create something that really respects that tradition. And it's at the same time something so new and says something that people are curious to hear about. I think that's really, really special.