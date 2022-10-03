Tianhui Ng gives voice to and celebrates community
Tianhui Ng is director of orchestral studies at Mt. Holyoke College, and he is the music director of the Victory Players, the Pioneer Valley Symphony, the Boston Opera Collaborative and White Snake Projects.
Ng was also recently appointed music director of the New England Philharmonic.
When the idea of the Victory Players was proposed by Don Sanders of Holyoke’s Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (MIFA), Ng suggested that the ensemble’s focus should be on contemporary music.
And Ng said he thought their initial project should celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the community’s Puerto Rican population.
"Here we are in the city of Holyoke," Ng said, "and there are lots of very, very salient issues that have to be discussed and to be thought of and to be investigated through music."
Ng said: what better way to do that than through new music?
"The music that actually is not peripherally related to the city, but actually directly commenting on the issues of the city," he said. "So I thought about that, and I always start with looking at what the environment presents us. And here we have this wonderful, vibrant Puerto Rican community."
In 2018, MIFA began commissioning new works inspired by Puerto Rico. To de-mystify classical music and the image of the composer, the Victory Players performed the pieces at both El Mercado, a café in the heart of Holyoke’s Puerto Rican community and in the city’s public schools.
Today, MIFA and The Victory Players are recognized as one of the leaders in commissioning new works by Puerto Rican composers.
Ng first conducted a choir of kindergarten children at the age of 5 in his native Singapore.
A pianist, singer and trombonist, he studied composition and early music at the University of Birmingham (U.K.) where he discovered his love for Stravinsky and contemporary music.
Returning home, Ng helped found one of the first contemporary music ensembles in the country, and was soon composing for animation, dance, film, chorus, and orchestra. It was during this time that he discovered his affinity for inter-disciplinary work, and created the ground-breaking, site-specific community-based arts festival NOMAD, with which he has won awards from the Singapore National Arts Council.
His works have since been heard in diverse settings such as the Hong Kong Film Festival, Animation World Magazine (USA), and Apsara Asia Dance (Singapore).
Ng continued his education at the Yale School of Music (USA) where he helped to start a new tradition with the music of his graduation recital reflecting on war and conflict.
Ng is excited to be working to bring to life new American operas created by composers identifying as African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American.
Watch an interview with Ng as part of El Puerto Rico. There's also a transcript below of the interview in English and Spanish.
Spanish language translation: Damaris Pérez-Pizarro
Interview with Tianhui Ng
Brian McCreath, GBH: I would like to ask you first really what the nutshell is about how the spark got lit for El Puerto Rico. What was the initial impulse to even do this a number of years ago?
Tianhui Ng: This project is about four or five years in the making personally, and it all started with the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts. Don Sanders is the executive artistic director there and he came to me and he said, we're restoring this golden age theater called the Victory Theater in the city of Holyoke. And I got to see the space. It's this amazing space. No sightline issues, beautiful orchestra pit, great acoustics. And he said, well, now that we're almost there with the fundraising we need an ensemble in residence. We need to find a way to reconnect the theater and the arts, to the community, to the city and it's wider environment and region. And he said, what do you think would go well in here?
And I looked around, you know, here we are in Massachusetts. We are we have a wealth of symphony orchestras with a ton of choral societies. There's the Boston Early Music Music Festival. There is the Amherst Early Music Festival. There's a lot of everything. But in my area, there wasn't a contemporary music group. And I thought, how perfect because here we are in the city of Holyoke and there are lots of very, very salient issues that have to be discussed and to be thought of and to be investigated through music. And what better way to do that than through new music? The music that actually is not peripherally related to the city, but actually directly commenting on the issues of the city?
So I thought about that and I always start with looking at what the environment presents us. And here we have this wonderful, vibrant Puerto Rican community. And I looked around there was no Puerto Rican music anywhere, and I talked at least not on on the other side of what we call the tofu curtain on the other side of the Connecticut River. And you know, here we are the five colleges and yoga studios and organic farms. And there was no Puerto Rican music, it was very strange. And I also kind of wonder, so why is that? And then I started talking to the teachers in the area, the educators in the area because I think anything that we want to do in the arts, there is an element that kind of works with the youth in the area because they are the future. And it's very, very exciting to be able to engage with them directly. And they said to me, you know what? We have a ton of students of Hispanic/Latino heritage, but it's very hard for us to find programming. And I thought, well, there there is an authentic need, and we really need to engage with this.
And so in looking at the history of Puerto Rico and the more I dug in, the more I found such a resonance with it. I'm originally from Singapore, and unbeknownst to myself, I grew up with Tito Puente, and in my 20s when I first graduated, everybody wanted to learn how to salsa. So I just I felt like I was surrounded by all this music, but not really understanding it and not really kind of coming to grips with with its roots and its raw heritage. So when I looked at it and I realized that Puerto Rico in the context of the United States and its territories, is probably one of the oldest parts of the country. And when we talk about classical music, there's 500 plus years of history to engage with. And how strange it was that here we are, that was 2015, I think, in Holyoke. And they say, we can't find material about this. Five hundred years later, we couldn't find material about it! We can do better.
And so I looked at the name and I felt El Puerto Rico, the name itself just tells you all about the riches, the heritage of the place. It was a great way to begin a reinvestigation of what even the term Puerto Rico means because it's rich. And I thought was so important for us to also start to kind of shift the public dialog because I think public perception can be pretty rough. I remember taking an Uber ride and as we were driving through the heart of town, somebody, and of course, I can't remember who the driver was said to me, "they've done horrible things to this city, now there are all these bright colors and we really don't like that." That's a real cultural disconnect there, you know? And meanwhile, there were restaurants that were undiscovered and I've come to really, really love Puerto Rican food. I think an essential part of getting to know the music is to get to know the food. And I'm very excited about that. And hence the project.
When I was thinking about this too, there was the question should I just audition musicians from the area? And I thought to myself, that wouldn't necessarily do justice to what this project is trying to do. I am personally very inspired by the work of Simon Rattle and I went and did my undergraduate in Birmingham in the UK, in part because he was music director of the CBSO, and of course, I was that kind of fan boy who was reading his biography going, "so how did he help to turn around the city of Birmingham with music, with the symphony orchestra and with the arts?" And he was always thinking, we need to be absolutely world class. We need to have the best of the best and we need to represent. We need to represent all this wonderful culture and this wonderful music here in Holyoke. And my dream is that people hear this music and they go, "Holyoke? I've never heard of Holyoke, but now I want to know more about it." Perhaps they might come and they might watch us in one of our concerts, and that would be amazing.
And even those who have heard of Holyoke maybe don't know how prominent the Puerto Rican population is there, right? It's one of the largest per capita Puerto Rican populations in the United States. So your perception of the need for more expression of the Puerto Rican culture, it seems entirely appropriate, especially through new music, which wouldn't be the first thing people might think of when you say expression of Puerto Rican culture. So your project began as this idea to bring conversation, to bring voice to that culture, to bring a community around this theater, the Victory Theater - named as I discovered for the victory in 1918 of World War One, that's the history of that name. But it had to take a next step into something practical, and so you decided to commission composers. Largely Puerto Rican composers, but not entirely Puerto Rican composers. Tell me your thinking behind who would be commissioned to write new music for this now resident ensemble.
I think it begins from a place of humility, which is, here I am a Western classical musician originally from Singapore, freshly transplanted to western Massachusetts, and I've been given this creative challenge to come up with something that is authentic to the area, that engages with its community, and raises the imagination of everyone around. And I thought, like with many things, the first thing I have to do is to meet a need. There was a need for these stories to be told, there was a need for this community to talk to each other, and for us all to know that we're neighbors and actually we're quite nice. We're all very human and we share a lot in common. But then also realizing that that is not my story necessarily, and for it to be authentic, I had to reach out to the community, too. So I started thinking, it has to begin with commissioning people who are already interested in the subject or they are from Puerto Rico and they have something that they haven't been given the opportunity to say something about. And therefore, it came very naturally that it would be Puerto Rican voices, Puerto Rican stories, or things inspired by Puerto Rico. But I was also very conscious that talking to a lot of my colleagues, like, OK, so if I'm a Puerto Rican composer, does that mean that I have to write a salsa? To borrow from Gabriel Bouche's words, something that's so on the nose. You know, so obvious. And then, you know, something that is dealing to folk music and also in a sense, ghettoizing this music. I think that was something I was absolutely determined to avoid. And so I thought it was very healthy for us to represent the diversity of these voices, so there are composers who are still based in Puerto Rico, there are composers who for various reasons started their journey in Puerto Rico and now are all over the world. So we have composers from Valencia, from Illinois, from all over. And then we have composers who have maybe because of this project or because of a longstanding fascination in Puerto Rico, want to write. And so we made a general call for compositions and people wrote proposals and I looked at both their music, their musical voice and how it might complement each other to form a cohesive program.
And so the commissions were really curated. It wasn't sort of just an open call and you took what you got. It was really you chose the composers and the particular variety of voices that you would be incorporating into the project.
Absolutely. Yeah. I will take responsibility for that.
But it succeeds too because hearing the variety of pieces, the variety of voices, the variety of techniques, the variety of themes, even the variety of inspirations, it is so multifaceted that there is clearly no way to say, Puerto Rican new music and have it mean a particular thing. It's so many things through these composers.
And you set it up as a residency. So that everybody would come together; the ensemble, the composers would come together with you for these concentrated periods of time. I'm so interested in the community that develops during those concentrated times. The community extends then remotely when everybody is off in their own world doing their thing, I'm sure. But it's those moments when everybody is together, especially in the last year and a half, something that couldn't happen until now. And describe to me what the energy has been like among the group of musicians and composers. How do you even begin to encompass the sort of creative energy that develops when they're all together?
Well, I think I would begin by speaking first about what I was thinking about when I created that structure, even, two weeks. I was thinking about about the kind of invisible glass ceilings that different diverse populations face all the time. And what is the opportunity for a composer wanting to tell the story to have the opportunity to even talk about the subject, to have the freedom, to say whatever they want in a way, and then to have it delivered and brought to life by these fabulous musicians. And one of the big things is that I think about how, you know, at that point in time, why is it that we didn't see more prominent Puerto Rican musicians on the national or international stage. What was holding people back? Because as people here in this collection of music, there's extraordinary music making, there's extraordinary musical culture, there are extraordinary musical minds and intellects in here, it's so exciting. And so then the question is, well, if they're so awesome, why is it that nobody knows them? Then I think about the structures of commissions. People got a chance to write five to six minute piece. Do they get the chance to write an eight to 12 minute piece where it expands? Do they get the chance to then write a 28 and then like a full scale 60 minute [piece]? There is a certain kind of scale in all of this that results in institutions beyond an institution like ours acknowledging the wonderful work that they do. And sometimes some of it is timing, too. So, I made it such that there was no limit on the age. You could apply as young as you like, and you could apply and write to us if you are no longer a young composer because that's also a very problematic term. And especially when I think about the kind of opportunities that people have, sometimes people take more time because they have less resources. And so that whole young composer thing rules out a lot of fantastic musicians. So there was a lot there that was about creating opportunity and creating space in a situation where I actually didn't know any of them. I made this call, and it was almost like an act of faith, that if we respond to what the community needs, that something will happen and something really exciting. So you said, you know, like talk about what it was like. I think if you can imagine I always to people about this, it's almost ridiculous. You get a phone call from a new music ensemble from Western Mass and it's a Singaporean person calling and they say, I want to talk about Puerto Rico. And they're speaking English and not Spanish, and you're like, "is this guy for real? And is the music gonna be any good?" So I think there was a lot there.
But at the same time, I think a lot of people recognize just how unique an opportunity this was. And I would like to say that it was also purity of spirit here. We just really like wanted to do this. No other agenda. Let's just make amazing music happen. Let's make this happen for all these amazing people. And so I think that was about like a split second of doubt when people arrived. And then there was this moment where it was like, Wow, these guys are serious. The music's amazing. The musicians are amazing. Let's talk!
That's when the magic started happening, and I feel like that's been the case. That's also one of the things that is, is for me, such a wonderful thing to see that there is this community. Just yesterday talking to players talking about the sense of almost like being in some kind of family together. The pandemic has, of course, made it very striking how important that was to us to be able to sit together and eat dinner together and to talk after the whole day has ended over beer. Just last week, I was talking to Armando Bayolo and he was just saying, it's not since college I've had a beer at one in the morning, and I'm talking about the meaning of life. I think that kind of space and that kind of exploration needs to happen. And it's a really special thing that we got to build this kind of relationship between the composers and performers, between myself and the organization. And pre-COVID, it also meant that the community got to see this in action.
And I still remember we used to perform at El Mercado, which is the space that was created by Nueva Esperanza (New Hope) in Holyoke, a nonprofit. It is in the heart of the Puerto Rican community. It's both very touching and also slightly sad that like people came and they saw like, wow, this is these are a bunch of classical musicians here. Am I allowed in? [We had to] hold the door open, invite them in and have a conversation with them. Fast forward three to four years now, some of them have heard about it from their kids because we went to the schools and met them in the schools, and I think here begins this conversation. And we were also very conscious about, in the sense, demystifying the composer. There is this kind of 19th century composer as God on a pedestal kind of thing. And here we are in a cafe-like setting and you realize the person you were just having a drink with is a composer, and he's done something now, he tells you about his piece and his personal story and how it connects, and it just really makes it real. I think the audience numbers are gradually growing because it's also the stories that they're trying to tell, and it's the personalities that inform our understanding of the music that makes it so exciting. It really comes to life, because it even with the professed spirit of each piece, whether it's a political statement or something very nostalgic or something very personal, there is this whole personal story behind it that just gives it all so much more meaning and makes it so much more approachable. And I find that really special.
The collection of composers as you're describing them, they are of so many age ranges, I think that's part of what makes this this very temporary community so interesting. You have these various perspectives of not just where they are in the world, but where they are in time. I guess one final question is just for you, creatively. You already lead a career that's eclectic. I mean, maybe that's not the right term for it, but you are known for exploration in music and for not necessarily only pursuing one track. So, I guess what I'm curious about is just the moments for you personally that have been the most rewarding in this process, the moments that have been the crystallization of, "yes, this is what I wanted this to be or this went beyond." Can you even describe maybe one of those moments that you might have had in rehearsal or even as you were performing here in the studio or even in a conversation? What was one of those moments that was, "this is what I wanted to do, and it happened?"
I think it, luckily for us, happened fairly early on. It was the first concert in our Mercado, which is this small cafe-like, bar-like space. Everybody has a little bit of alcohol on the table and we're playing and it's very casual. We played Capriccios by Roberto Sierra, and I think as a music director, it was also my job to test drive the wonderful new ensemble that I had put together hypothetically. And here we have five movements that were each of them so different in character, almost like kind of exquisite little delights, caprices. Instead of performing them all in one go, we we talked a little bit about how each movement was special and the flavor of each one. And I remember we finished one of these movements and I heard this collective [gasp]. That was like, "yes, we're doing the right thing here." My Puerto Rican colleagues say con savor, with flavor, and that's totally what it was, that moment of getting it.
This was also a project of kind of intercultural understanding because there were so many aspects of performance that cannot be captured in a score. And there is a whole performance practice behind this. It behooves the performer to understand where this music is coming from. And one of the things that we get trained to do impeccably in music conservatories, we come out and we can perform the most difficult things with incredible precision. But then sometimes we are asked to improvise and we freeze. It's the one thing that I've seen, and especially with this music, a large part of this heritage is actually in the popular art and in the folk music, which has such a great amount of improvization to it. So we started with improvization explorations with Latin jazz musicians in order to understand the feeling of the beat so that we could say, actually, this is a more forward, or this needs to be more laid back, and this is a little bit behind the beat. You just need a little kind of a twist there and then you get it. During this recording process, it was talking to each of the composers getting the feeling of [the music], and just getting an understanding between the drummers and us, just between the musicians, how the music is interlocked together. And it was so exciting. You know, it was also just so real because this is the stuff that, there's not a performance treatise out there about this, right? And so you have to talk to the composers. You have to talk to the professionals and the masters of this style, learn from them, work with them in order to do this. And I just remember the light on Brendaliz Cepeda's face. I'd been hanging out in her house with her kids, and we'd been talking about this and I'm learning about all the dance moves.
She's the bomba dancer, from a legendary family of bomba dancers.
Yes, exactly. And that moment when she said to me, "that's my uncle in that video on Sesame Street." I was just like, Oh my God, this is living the dream of really having musics and cultures talk to each other coming together to create something that really respects that tradition. And it's at the same time something so new and says something that people are curious to hear about. I think that's really, really special.
Entrevista con Tianhui Ng
Brian McCreath, GBH: Es un proyecto increíble, y me gustaría preguntarte primero cuál es la esencia de cómo se encendió la chispa para El Puerto Rico ¿Cuál fue el impulso inicial para hacer esto hace algunos años?
Tianhui Ng: Este proyecto lleva aproximadamente cuatro o cinco años en desarrollo personalmente, y todo comenzó con el Festival Internacional de las Artes de Massachusetts. Don Sanders es el director artístico ejecutivo allí y se me acercó y me dijo: estamos restaurando este teatro de la edad de oro llamado Victory Theatre en la ciudad de Holyoke. Y pude ver el espacio. Es un espacio increíble. Sin problemas de visión, hermoso foso de orquesta, excelente acústica. Y él dijo, bueno, ahora que casi llegamos a la meta con la recaudación de fondos, necesitamos un conjunto en residencia. Necesitamos encontrar una manera de reconectar el teatro y las artes, con la comunidad, con la ciudad y su amplio entorno y región. Y él dijo, ¿qué crees que iría bien aquí?
Y miré a mi alrededor, ya sabes, aquí donde estamos en Massachusetts. Tenemos una gran cantidad de orquestas sinfónicas con un montón de sociedades corales. Está el Festival de Música Antigua de Boston. Está el Festival de Música Antigua de Amherst. Hay mucho de todo. Pero en mi zona no había un grupo de música contemporánea. Y pensé, qué perfecto porque aquí estamos en la ciudad de Holyoke y hay muchos temas muy, muy destacados que deben discutirse, pensarse e investigarse a través de la música. ¿Y qué mejor manera de hacerlo que a través de nueva música? ¡La música que en realidad no está relacionada periféricamente con la ciudad, sino que en realidad comenta directamente sobre los problemas de la ciudad!
Así es que pensé en eso y siempre empiezo mirando lo que nos presenta el entorno. Y aquí tenemos esta maravillosa y vibrante comunidad puertorriqueña. Y miré alrededor, no había música puertorriqueña en ninguna parte, y hablé al menos no del otro lado de lo que llamamos la cortina de tofu al otro lado del río Connecticut. Y ya sabes, aquí estamos las cinco universidades y estudios de yoga y granjas orgánicas. Y no había música puertorriqueña, era muy raro. Y también me pregunto, entonces, ¿por qué es eso? Y luego comencé a hablar con los maestros en el área, los educadores en el área porque creo que cualquier cosa que queramos hacer en las artes, hay un elemento que funciona con los jóvenes en el área porque ellos son el futuro. Y es muy, muy emocionante poder interactuar con ellos directamente. Y me dijeron, ¿sabes qué? Tenemos un montón de estudiantes de ascendencia hispana/latina, pero es muy difícil para nosotros encontrar programación. Y pensé, bueno, hay una necesidad auténtica, y realmente necesitamos comprometernos con esto.
Y así, al mirar la historia de Puerto Rico y cuanto más indagué, más encontré esa resonancia con ella. Soy originario de Singapur y, sin saberlo, crecí con Tito Puente, y cuando tenía 20 años, cuando me gradué por primera vez, todos querían aprender a bailar salsa. Así que me sentí como si estuviera rodeado por toda esta música, pero sin entenderla realmente y sin realmente entender sus raíces y su herencia pura. Entonces, cuando lo miré, me di cuenta de que Puerto Rico, en el contexto de los Estados Unidos y sus territorios, es probablemente una de las partes más antiguas del país. Y cuando hablamos de música clásica, hay más de 500 años de historia con los que abordar. Y qué extraño que aquí estamos, eso fue en 2015, creo, en Holyoke. Y ellos dicen, nosotros no podemos encontrar material sobre esto. ¡Quinientos años después, no pudimos encontrar material al respecto! Podemos hacerlo mejor.
Entonces, miré el nombre y sentí El Puerto Rico, el nombre en sí solo te dice todo sobre las riquezas, la herencia del lugar. Fue una excelente manera de comenzar una nueva investigación de lo que significa incluso el término Puerto Rico porque es rico. Y pensé que era muy importante para nosotros comenzar también a cambiar el diálogo público porque creo que la percepción pública puede ser bastante áspera. Recuerdo tomar un Uber y mientras conducíamos por el corazón de la ciudad, alguien, y por supuesto, no recuerdo quién era el conductor, me dijo, “le han hecho cosas horribles a esta ciudad, ahora hay todos estos colores brillantes y eso realmente no nos gusta.” Esa es una verdadera desconexión cultural allí, ¿sabes? Y mientras tanto, había restaurantes que no habían sido descubiertos y he llegado a amar realmente la comida puertorriqueña. Creo que una parte esencial para conocer la música es conocer la comida. Y estoy muy emocionado por eso. Y de ahí el proyecto.
Cuando yo estaba pensando en esto también, estaba la pregunta: ¿debería simplemente audicionar a músicos del área? Y pensé para mis adentros, eso no necesariamente haría justicia a lo que este proyecto está tratando de hacer. Personalmente, estoy muy inspirado por el trabajo de Simon Rattle y fui e hice mi licenciatura en Birmingham en el Reino Unido, en parte porque él era el director musical de la CBSO y, por supuesto, yo era ese tipo de fanático que estaba leyendo su Biografía que dice, “entonces, ¿cómo él ayudó a dar la vuelta a la ciudad de Birmingham con la música, con la orquesta sinfónica y con las artes?" Y él siempre estaba pensando, necesitamos ser absolutamente de clase mundial. Nosotros necesitamos tener lo mejor de lo mejor y necesitamos representar. Nosotros necesitamos representar toda esta maravillosa cultura y esta maravillosa música aquí en Holyoke. Y mi sueño es que la gente escuche esta música y diga: “¿Holyoke? Nunca he oído hablar de Holyoke, pero ahora quiero saber más al respecto.” Quizás ellos vengan y nos vean en uno de nuestros conciertos, y eso sería increíble.
E incluso aquellos que han oído hablar de Holyoke tal vez no sepan cuán prominente es la población puertorriqueña allí, ¿verdad? Es una de las poblaciones puertorriqueñas per cápita más grandes de los Estados Unidos. Entonces, tu percepción de la necesidad de una mayor expresión de la cultura puertorriqueña parece totalmente apropiada, especialmente a través de la nueva música, que no sería lo primero en lo que la gente podría pensar cuando dices expresión de la cultura puertorriqueña. Así es que tu proyecto comenzó como esta idea de traer conversación, traer voz a esa cultura, traer una comunidad alrededor de este teatro, el Victory Theater - llamado como lo descubrí por la victoria en 1918 de la Primera Guerra Mundial, esa es la historia de ese nombre. Pero tenía que dar un paso más hacia algo práctico, por lo que decidiste encargar a los compositores. Compositores mayoritariamente puertorriqueños, pero no enteramente puertorriqueños. Cuéntame ¿qué piensas sobre quién se encargaría de escribir música nueva para este conjunto ahora residente.
Creo que comienza desde un lugar de humildad, que es, aquí soy un músico clásico occidental originario de Singapur, recién trasplantado al oeste de Massachusetts, y me han dado este desafío creativo para crear algo que sea auténtico para la zona, que se relaciona con su comunidad y despierta la imaginación de todos a su alrededor. Y pensé, como con muchas cosas, lo primero que tengo que hacer es satisfacer una necesidad. Era necesario contar estas historias, era necesario que esta comunidad hablara entre sí y que todos supiéramos que somos vecinos y que en realidad somos bastante amables. Todos somos muy humanos y tenemos mucho en común. Pero también me di cuenta de que esa no es mi historia necesariamente, y para que sea auténtica, también tuve que acercarme a la comunidad. Así es que me puse a pensar, tiene que empezar comisionando a gente que ya está interesada en el tema o son de Puerto Rico y tienen algo sobre lo que no se les ha dado la oportunidad de decir algo. Y, por lo tanto, surgió muy naturalmente que fueran voces puertorriqueñas, historias puertorriqueñas o cosas inspiradas en Puerto Rico. Pero también estaba muy consciente de que hablando con muchos de mis colegas, estaba bien, entonces si soy un compositor puertorriqueño, ¿eso significa que tengo que escribir una salsa? Para tomar prestado de las palabras de Gabriel Bouche, algo que es tan en la nariz. Ya sabes, tan obvio. Y luego, ya sabes, algo relacionado con la música folclórica y también, en cierto sentido, guetizar esta música. Creo que eso era algo que estaba absolutamente decidido a evitar. Entonces pensé que era muy saludable para nosotros representar la diversidad de estas voces, entonces hay compositores que todavía están radicados en Puerto Rico, hay compositores que por varias razones comenzaron su viaje en Puerto Rico y ahora están en todo el mundo. Entonces tenemos compositores de Valencia, de Illinois, de todas partes. Y luego tenemos compositores que tal vez por este proyecto o por una fascinación de larga data en Puerto Rico, quieren escribir. Entonces nosotros hicimos una convocatoria general para composiciones y la gente escribió propuestas y observé su música, su voz musical y cómo podrían complementarse entre sí para formar un programa cohesivo.
Y entonces las comisiones fueron realmente curadas. No era solo una llamada abierta (para todo el mundo) y tomabas lo que tenías. Realmente fuiste tu quien eligió a los compositores y la particular variedad de voces que incorporaría al proyecto.
Absolutamente. Sí. Tomo responsabilidad de eso.
Pero también tiene éxito porque al escuchar la variedad de piezas, la variedad de voces, la variedad de técnicas, la variedad de temas, incluso la variedad de inspiraciones, es tan multifacético que claramente no hay forma de decir, nueva música puertorriqueña y hacer que signifique algo en particular. Son tantas cosas a través de estos compositores.
Y lo configuraste como una residencia. Para que todos se juntaran; el conjunto, los compositores se unirían a ti durante estos períodos de tiempo concentrados. Estoy muy interesado en la comunidad que se desarrolla durante esos tiempos concentrados. La comunidad se extiende remotamente cuando todos están en su propio mundo haciendo lo suyo, estoy seguro. Pero son esos momentos en los que todos están juntos, especialmente en el último año y medio, algo que no podía suceder hasta ahora. Y descríbame ¿cómo ha sido la energía entre el grupo de músicos y compositores? ¿Cómo empiezas a abarcar el tipo de energía creativa que se desarrolla cuando están todos juntos?
Bueno, creo que comenzaría hablando primero sobre lo que estaba pensando cuando creé esa estructura, incluso, dos semanas. Yo estaba pensando en el tipo de techos de cristal invisibles que diferentes poblaciones diversas enfrentan todo el tiempo. Y cuál es la oportunidad para un compositor que quiere contar la historia de tener la oportunidad incluso de hablar sobre el tema, de tener la libertad, de decir lo que quiera de una manera, y luego que estos lo entreguen y le den vida por medio de estos músicos fabulosos. Y una de las cosas más importantes es que pienso en cómo, ya sabes, en ese momento, por qué no vimos músicos puertorriqueños más destacados en el escenario nacional o internacional. ¿Qué estaba frenando a la gente? Porque como personas aquí en esta colección de música, hay una creación musical extraordinaria, hay una cultura musical extraordinaria, hay mentes e intelectos musicales extraordinarios aquí, es muy emocionante. Entonces, la pregunta es, bueno, si son tan increíbles, ¿por qué nadie los conoce? Luego pienso en las estructuras de las comisiones. La gente tuvo la oportunidad de escribir piezas de cinco a seis minutos. ¿Tienen ellos la oportunidad de escribir una pieza de ocho a 12 minutos donde se expande? ¿Tienen ellos la oportunidad de escribir un 28 y luego como una [pieza] de 60 minutos a gran escala? Hay un cierto tipo de escala en todo esto que da como resultado que instituciones más allá de una institución como la nuestra reconozcan el maravilloso trabajo que ellos hacen. Y a veces algo de eso también es cuestión de tiempo. Entonces, lo hice de tal manera que no había límite en la edad. Usted podía postularse tan joven como quiera, y podías postularte y escribirnos si ya no eras un compositor joven porque ese también es un término muy problemático. Y especialmente cuando pienso en el tipo de oportunidades que tiene la gente, a veces la gente se toma más tiempo porque tiene menos recursos. Y así todo eso del joven compositor descarta a muchos músicos fantásticos. Entonces, había mucho que se trataba de crear oportunidades y crear espacios en una situación en la que en realidad no conocía a ninguno de ellos. Yo hice este llamado, y fue casi como un acto de fe, que si respondemos a lo que la comunidad necesita, algo sucederá y algo realmente emocionante. Entonces tu dices, ya sabes, que diga como hablar sobre cómo era. Creo que si puedes imaginar que siempre le hablo a la gente sobre esto, es casi ridículo. Recibes una llamada telefónica de un nuevo conjunto de música de Western Mass y es una persona de Singapur llamando y dice, quiero hablar sobre Puerto Rico. Y está hablando inglés y no español, y dices, “¿este tipo es real? ¿Y la música va a ser buena?” Así es que creo que había mucho allí de eso.
Pero al mismo tiempo, creo que mucha gente reconoce cuán única fue esta oportunidad. Y me gustaría decir que también aquí hubo pureza de espíritu. Nosotros queríamos realmente hacer esto. Sin otra agenda. Vamos simplemente a hacer que la música increíble suceda. Hagamos que esto suceda para todas estas personas increíbles. Y creo que fue como una fracción de segundo de duda cuando llegó la gente. Y luego hubo este momento en el que fue como, Wow, estos tipos hablan en serio. La música es asombrosa. Los músicos son increíbles. ¡Vamos a hablar!
Fue entonces cuando empezó a ocurrir la magia, y siento que así ha sido. Esa es también una de las cosas como es, que es para mí, algo tan maravilloso ver que existe esta comunidad. Justo ayer hablando con los músicos sobre la sensación de estar casi como en una especie de familia juntos. La pandemia, por supuesto, ha hecho que sea muy sorprendente lo importante que era para nosotros poder sentarnos juntos y cenar juntos y hablar después de que todo el día había terminado tomando una cerveza. Apenas la semana pasada, yo estaba hablando con Armando Bayolo y él solo decía, no es desde el colegio que tomo una cerveza a la una de la mañana, y estoy hablando sobre el sentido de la vida. Yo pienso que ese tipo de espacio y ese tipo de exploración debe suceder. Y es algo realmente especial que logramos construir este tipo de relación entre los compositores y los intérpretes, entre la organización y yo. Y antes de COVID, también significó que la comunidad pudo ver esto en acción.
Y todavía recuerdo que nosotros solíamos tocar en El Mercado, que es el espacio que creó Nueva Esperanza en Holyoke, una organización sin fines de lucro. Está en el corazón de la comunidad puertorriqueña. Es muy conmovedor y también un poco triste que la gente viniera y viera, wow, estos son un grupo de músicos clásicos aquí. ¿Se me permite entrar? [Nosotros tuvimos que] mantener la puerta abierta, invitarlos a entrar y conversar con ellos. Luego de tres a cuatro años ahora, algunos de ellos han escuchado sobre esto de sus hijos porque fuimos a las escuelas y los conocimos en las escuelas, y pienso que aquí comienza esta conversación. Y nosotros también estabamos muy conscientes de, en ese sentido, desmitificar al compositor. Existe este tipo de compositor del siglo XIX como Dios en un pedestal. Y aquí estamos en un ambiente parecido a un café y te das cuenta de que la persona con la que estabas tomando un trago es un compositor, y ahora ha hecho algo, te cuenta sobre su pieza y su historia personal y cómo se conecta, y simplemente realmente lo hace real. Yo pienso que los números de audiencia están creciendo gradualmente porque también son las historias que ellos intentan contar, y son las personalidades las que informan nuestra comprensión de la música lo que la hace tan emocionante. Realmente cobra vida, porque incluso con el espíritu profesado de cada pieza, ya sea una declaración política o algo muy nostálgico o algo muy personal, hay toda una historia personal detrás que le da mucho más significado y hace que sea mucho más accesible. Y eso me parece realmente especial.
La colección de compositores tal como los estás describiendo, son de tantos rangos de edad, creo que eso es parte de lo que hace que esta comunidad tan temporal sea tan interesante. Tienes estas diversas perspectivas no solo de dónde están en el mundo, sino también de dónde están en el tiempo. Supongo que una pregunta final es solo para ti, creativamente. Ya llevas una carrera que es ecléctica. Quiero decir, tal vez ese no sea el término correcto para eso, pero eres conocido por explorar la música y no necesariamente por seguir solo una pista. Entonces, supongo que lo que tengo curiosidad son los momentos que para ti personalmente han sido los más gratificantes en este proceso, los momentos que han sido la cristalización de “sí, esto es lo que quería que fuera o esto sucedió más allá de.” ¿Puedes siquiera describir tal vez uno de esos momentos que podrías haber tenido en el ensayo o incluso mientras actuabas aquí en el estudio o incluso en una conversación? ¿Cuál fue uno de esos momentos que fue, “esto es lo que quería hacer, y sucedieron?”
Creo que, por suerte para nosotros, sucedió bastante pronto. Fue el primer concierto en nuestro Mercado, que es un pequeño espacio parecido a un café y un bar. Todo el mundo tiene un poco de alcohol en la mesa y estábamos tocando y era muy informal. Tocamos Capriccios de Roberto Sierra, y creo que como director musical, también era mi trabajo probar el nuevo y maravilloso conjunto que hipotéticamente había armado. Y aquí tenemos cinco movimientos que eran cada uno de ellos de carácter tan diferente, casi como una especie de pequeños placeres exquisitos, caprichos. En lugar de realizarlos todos de una vez, hablamos un poco sobre cómo cada movimiento era especial y el sabor de cada uno. Y recuerdo que terminamos uno de estos movimientos y escuché este colectivo [jadeo]. Eso fue como, “sí, estamos haciendo lo correcto aquí.” Mis colegas puertorriqueños dicen con sabor, y eso es totalmente lo que era, ese momento de conseguirlo.
Este también fue un proyecto de comprensión intercultural porque había tantos aspectos de la interpretación que no se pueden capturar en una partitura. Y hay toda una práctica de interpretación detrás de esto. Corresponde al intérprete entender de dónde viene esta música. Y una de las cosas que a nosotros nos entrenan para hacer impecablemente en los conservatorios de música, (es que) salimos y podemos ejecutar las cosas más difíciles con una precisión increíble. Pero luego a veces nos piden que improvisemos y nos congelamos. Es lo único que he visto, y especialmente con esta música, una gran parte de esta herencia está en el arte popular y en la música folclórica, que tiene una gran cantidad de improvisación. Así que comenzamos con exploraciones de improvisación con músicos de jazz latino para comprender el sentimiento del ritmo y poder decir, en realidad, esto es más avanzado, o esto necesita ser más relajado, y esto está un poco atrasado al ritmo. Solo necesitas un pequeño giro allí y luego lo entiendes. Durante este proceso de grabación, fue hablar con cada uno de los compositores para sentir [la música], y solo lograr un entendimiento entre los bateristas y nosotros, solo entre los músicos, cómo se entrelaza la música. Y fue tan emocionante. Sabes, también fue tan real porque esto es lo que, no hay un tratado de interpretación sobre esto, ¿verdad? Y por eso hay que hablar con los compositores. Hay que hablar con los profesionales y los maestros de este estilo, aprender de ellos, trabajar con ellos para ello. Y solo recuerdo la luz en el rostro de Brendaliz Cepeda. Estuve pasando el rato en su casa con sus hijos, y habíamos estado hablando sobre esto y estoy aprendiendo sobre todos los pasos de baile.
Ella es la bailarina de bomba, de una legendaria familia de bailarines de bomba.
Sí, exactamente. Y ese momento cuando ella me dijo, “ese es mi tío en ese video en Sesame Street.” Yo estaba como, Dios mío, esto es vivir el sueño de que las músicas y las culturas realmente hablen entre sí y se unan para crear algo que realmente respete esa tradición. Y es al mismo tiempo algo tan nuevo y dice algo que la gente siente curiosidad por escuchar. Creo que eso es muy, muy especial.
El Puerto Rico is a collaboration of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (MIFA), New England Public Media and GBH Music.