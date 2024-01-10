Oblivion, Angelus: The Music of John Aylward will be broadcast on Classical NEPM on Sunday, January 28 at 7pm.

The program was produced by John Voci.

Oblivion

Oblivion explores the afterlife, in all its spiritual, mythological, and existential aspects. It’s a story of displacement.

Two wanderers, a man and a woman, move through an otherworldly place where they encounter two strange archetypal figures—a hunter and a bound man who turns out to be a king.

Oblivion features:

Nina Guo, soprano, as the Second Wanderer

Lukas Papenfusscline, tenor, as the Bound Man and King

Tyler Boque, baritone, as the First Wanderer

Cailin Marcel Manson, baritone, as the Hunter.

Musicians:

Laura Williamson, viola;

Issei Herr, cello

Greg Chudzik, bass

Daniel Lippel , electric guitar.

John Aylward and Tianyi Wang, electronics

Stratis Minakakis, Music Director and Conductor.

Oblivion was first performed at the Bombyx Center in Florence, Massachusetts in March of 2022.

Oblivion Synopsis & Libretto

Oblivion Score

Music Recording

Recording Booklet

Angleus

Angleus Novus, Paul Klee

Angelus is a personal work that reflects on the history of displacement and isolation that John Aylward's mother encountered as a child refugee in Germany after WWII. The work was inspired by Angelus Novus, a painting by Paul Klee. The lyrics are based on texts on philosophy, psychology and spirituality by a number of writers.

Angelus Score

John Aylward

John Aylwardgrew up in the Sonoran Desert, on the border of Arizona and Mexico, a child of immigrants and in circumstances of both tremendous diversity and economic instability. His music processes the impact of his early life, filled with a deep sense of community, rich expressions of converging cultural histories, and the otherworldly landscapes of the desert.

Aylward has received awards and fellowships from many organizations including the Guggenheim Foundation, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Library of Congress and the Fulbright Foundation. A resident of western Massachusetts, he is an Associate Professor of Visual and Performing Arts at Clark University.