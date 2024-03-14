Because I Could Not Stop: An Encounter with Emily Dickinson with music by Amy Beach.

Based on Emily Dickinson’s poems and letters with music by Amy Beach

Excerpts of Because I Could Not Stop will be broadcast on Classical NEPM on Sunday, March 31 at 7pm.

Because I Could Not Stop is a coproduction of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts, the Ensemble for the Romantic Century of New York City and the Emily Dickinson Museum of Amherst.

Because I Could Not Stop was written by James Melo and directed by Don Sanders. This program includes excerpts from the show.

Angelica Page plays Emily Dickinson.

Music was performed by The Victory Players:

Rita Wang and Giancarlo Latta, violins

Rosemary Nelis, viola

Clare Monfredo, cello

Marie-Elise Boyer-Brown, piano

with Kristina Bacharach, soprano

Tian Hui Ng, Music Director

Amy Beach

Amy Beach compositions featured:



Theme and Variations for Flute and String Quartet, op.80 (Theme portion performed by a string quartet)

Morning Glories, op 97 no.1 (piano solo)

Piano Trio, op 150 (third movement)

Promenade from Children’s Carnival Op 25 (piano solo)

Ah, Love, but a Day!, op 44 no. 2 (soprano & piano)

Stella Viatoris, op 110 no.2 (soprano, piano, violin & cello)

The Hermit Thrush at Eve, op 92 no. 1 (piano solo)

Piano Quintet, op 67

Emily Dickinson

Emily Dickinson poems & letters featured:

All poems number refer to the numbering system used by R.W. Franklin

• Poem #260

• excerpt of letter to Abiah Root, February 23, 1845

• excerpt of letter to Thomas Wentworth Higginson, April 25, 1862

• Poem #1650

• Poem #935

• excerpt of letter to Thomas Wentworth Higginson, date unknown

• excerpt of letter to Abiah Root, May 7, 1845

• Poem #236

• Poem #466

Because I Could Not Stop was recorded at the Holyoke Media Center in January 2024 by Alan Mattes.

The broadcast of Because I Could Not Stop is hosted by Kaliis Smith, co-host of The Fabulous 413, and produced for Classical NEPM by John Voci.

