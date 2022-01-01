Holiday Programming on NEPM

Holiday programming on 88.5

Celebrate the holiday season with a variety of programs from NEPM.

Chanukah

Sunday, December 18, 6 p.m.

Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Party

Violinist Itzhak Perlman invites you to his Chanukah Radio Party as he tells the story of the Jewish festival of lights, and shares his favorite recordings for the holiday – some serious, some silly.

Monday, December 19, 3 p.m.

Candles Burning Brightly

Celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights with music from Jewish communities around the world. Join Mindy Ratner as she explores the meanings and traditions of Chanukah on Candles Burning Brightly.

Friday, December 23, 3 p.m.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Jonathan Miller leads Chicago a cappella in a choral program of music for Chanukah including favorites “I Have a Little Dreidel” and “For the Miracles.”

Christmas Eve

Saturday, December 24, 10 a.m.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

The 30-voice King’s College choir performs carols and Biblical readings on the annual Christmas Eve service A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols live from Cambridge, England.

Christmas Day

Sunday, December 25, 10am

Holiday Music with Steve Petke

Join Steve for a selection of holiday classics.

Sunday, December 25, 6 p.m.

The Ballad of the Brown King

The world premiere of Margaret Bonds’ The Ballad of the Brown King features a libretto by Langston Hughes. This Christmas cantata focuses on Balthazar, the dark-skinned king who journeyed to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Jesus.

New Year's Eve

Saturday, December 31, 11 p.m.

Toast of the Nation

Starting at 11 on New Year’s Eve ring in the New Year with the annual New Year’s jazz party, Toast of the Nation featuring performances by Ibrahim Maalouf, Lizz Wright, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.

New Year's Day

Sunday, January 1, 11 a.m.

Vienna New Year’s Day

New Year’s morning at 11, you can waltz in 2023 with the annual New Year’s Day concert from Vienna performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the direction of Franz Wesler-Most. From the Golden Hall at the Musikverein (Musique-ver-rein), the Vienna Philharmonic perform waltzs, polkas and more from the Strauss family in this annual holiday tradition celebrating the new year.