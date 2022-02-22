© 2022 New England Public Media.

Harris Hill Ski Jump 100 Year Anniversary

Published February 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST
Brattleboro, VT
Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20

Closer than Beijing! The Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition offers you the opportunity to experience the Olympic sport of ski jumping. This long-standing, two-day Brattleboro tradition is held on an Olympic-size, 90-meter hill. Enjoy two heart-stopping fun-filled jumping days of music, tailgating, and a climb to the takeoff for an up-close look at the jumpers as they fly by.

