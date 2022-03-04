© 2022 New England Public Media.

Aoife O’Donovan with special guests Taylor Ashton and Yasmin Williams

March 4, 2022
Academy of Music, Northampton
Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Reflection, remembrances, and self-reckoning combine on Aoife O’Donovan’s third solo album, where her gift for tantalizing poetry is woven into a soundscape more rich and vivid than any she’s created before. Brooklyn-based Taylor Ashton offers a window into the many avenues of his creativity, and the potential of his songs to transcend the boundaries of genre. Yasmin Williams is an acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing that is refreshing, relaxing, and unique.

