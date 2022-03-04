Aoife O’Donovan with special guests Taylor Ashton and Yasmin Williams

Academy of Music, Northampton

Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Reflection, remembrances, and self-reckoning combine on Aoife O’Donovan’s third solo album, where her gift for tantalizing poetry is woven into a soundscape more rich and vivid than any she’s created before. Brooklyn-based Taylor Ashton offers a window into the many avenues of his creativity, and the potential of his songs to transcend the boundaries of genre. Yasmin Williams is an acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing that is refreshing, relaxing, and unique.

