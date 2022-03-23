© 2022 New England Public Media.

Deon Jones

Published March 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
MASS MoCA
Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

If you’re in need of a high-energy, can’t-help-but-dance-away-those-winter-blues kind of a night, this is for you. Deon Jones is a musician and artist with one of the most important voices of his generation. He created his first recording project — a powerful rendition of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” featuring Academy Award-winning composer Jon Batiste — after being shot by police in the face with a rubber bullet during the 2020 summer protests. Jones brings his nine-piece band to MASS MoCA to preview his upcoming debut album REVIVAL.

