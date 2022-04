MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

The internationally acclaimed balafon virtuoso Mamadou Diabate hails from the Sambla people of Burkina Faso where music and language are one and the same. A griot by birth and bandleader by trade, Diabate’s Percussion Mania mixes traditional West African storytelling rhythms and Western rock for a truly explosive stage show and a night to remember.

