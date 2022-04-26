Headlining the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival

Colonial Theater, Pittsfield

Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

One of the most exciting big bands in jazz, The DIVA Jazz Orchestra has been headlining major festivals globally for nearly 30 years. Under the direction of music director and drummer Sherri Maricle, the all-women ensemble exudes the excitement and force found in the historic big bands, but with an eye towards today’s progressive sound and originality. DIVA’s repertoire for this keystone event of the Pittsfield CItyJazz Festival includes highlights from their new album of hard-driving, swinging interpretations of Broadway tunes.

Learn more »

