The Clark, Williamstown

Sunday, May 1, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Visit the Clark for a family event that celebrates the joys of spring. Weave a spring wall hanging, make a kit to plant your own flower garden, enjoy live music, and make a flower crown. Join Michael Nixon and friends for a dance around the maypole, browse springtime highlights in the Clark's collection. Enjoy the outdoors by relaxing near the reflecting pool or taking a hike on the Clark's trails.

