Florence Poetry Carnival

New England Public Media
Published April 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
220420-Poetry-Carnival.jpg

Florence Civic Center
Saturday, April 30 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Local poets and poetry presses will present readings at the Florence Civic Center alongside a variety of interactive, poetry-themed games and craft activities.

Poetry and Pie
Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence
Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

The Florence Poetry Carnival culminates with Poetry and Pie. The performance will be hosted by poet Amy Dryansky, and features Rio Santos, Northampton’s Youth Poet Laureate, Karen Skolfield, Northampton’s Poet Laureate, and Martín Espada, a National Book Award Winner and UMass professor. Then, go to the Bombyx Center’s “Peacock Room” where there will be pie available for purchase from the Florence Pie Bar and a book-signing hosted by Broadside Bookshop.

Learn more »

