Pioneer Valley Symphony

‘Wild Symphony’ Family Concert

Streaming now through April 29

A huge number of people know Dan Brown as the author of page-turners like “The Da Vinci Code.” But not so many know that he is also a composer! Brown, who is a graduate of Amherst College, wrote “Wild Symphony” to accompany his children’s book of the same name. It transports listeners on a journey through musical forests and oceans to meet creatures with a secret to share. The stream is a professionally recorded and edited recording of a live education concert for the 3rd- and 4th-graders of Franklin County which is part of the PVS' 28th annual education program.

