A Mother’s Day Event — Shout! Elevate! Inspire!

New England Public Media
Published May 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
Performance Project Benefit Concert 2022
Academy of Music, Northampton
Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 pm

This Mother’s Day, gather your nurturers and loved ones and treat them to a community building event and heartfelt celebration. Enjoy performances by Afro-funk fusion ensemble The Lost Tribe, bassist Avery Sharpe, Springfield native saxophonist Charles Langford, queer AfroLatinx poet Amina “Illypsis Speaks” Jordan-Mendez, and international performing and recording artist I-SHEA.

