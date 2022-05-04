A Mother’s Day Event — Shout! Elevate! Inspire!
Performance Project Benefit Concert 2022
Academy of Music, Northampton
Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 pm
This Mother’s Day, gather your nurturers and loved ones and treat them to a community building event and heartfelt celebration. Enjoy performances by Afro-funk fusion ensemble The Lost Tribe, bassist Avery Sharpe, Springfield native saxophonist Charles Langford, queer AfroLatinx poet Amina “Illypsis Speaks” Jordan-Mendez, and international performing and recording artist I-SHEA.