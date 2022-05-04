© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Big Lazy + Mamie Minch

New England Public Media
Published May 4, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
220504-Big-Lazy.jpg

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence
Sunday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Big Lazy and Mamie Minch — two underground bands from the Brooklyn Barbés scene — share a vibe if not a genre. Big Lazy is completely instrumental, self-described as “crime jazz & highway twang”, while Mamie is an acoustic blues crooner, singer-songwriter, and dogged feminist. The two bands are friends, which makes this double-bill a sweet and intimate occasion for them both to share some songs with you from their respective songbooks. Each band will play a full set.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO