Big Lazy + Mamie Minch

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Sunday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Big Lazy and Mamie Minch — two underground bands from the Brooklyn Barbés scene — share a vibe if not a genre. Big Lazy is completely instrumental, self-described as “crime jazz & highway twang”, while Mamie is an acoustic blues crooner, singer-songwriter, and dogged feminist. The two bands are friends, which makes this double-bill a sweet and intimate occasion for them both to share some songs with you from their respective songbooks. Each band will play a full set.

Learn more »

